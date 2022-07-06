New restaurant with pizza and martinis set for Dallas' Harwood District

A festively named restaurant serving pizza and martinis is coming to Dallas' busy, ever-thriving Harwood District: Called Poco Fiasco, it's the latest concept from Harwood Hospitality Group, and will open at 2828 N. Harwood St., in the fall.

According to a release, Poco will bring "elevated" Brooklyn-inspired pizza as well as a robust martini program.

Food and drink

The pizzas will consist of large, foldable slices but with a crispy outer crust; Dallas likes the crisp. Signature pies include:

Quattro Formaggi - mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, roasted garlic, oregano

The Texan - HWD brisket, house bbq sauce, cheddar, pickled red onion, ranch-cotta

Grandma’s Margherita - focaccia style with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Bacon & Egg - smoked mozzarella, bacon marmalade, roasted tomatoes, cracked eggs, arugula

Starters will have a theme of "Italian with a twist" such as calamari, garlic knots, and beef tartare.

Entrees will include classics such as chicken parm, plus a variety of sandwiches such as The Italian Panino.

Cocktails will be Poco Fiasco's unique versions of classics such as a Vesper, Sidecar, Espresso Martini, and The Cosmopolitan.

There will also be a Build-Your-Own martini program where patrons can customize their drink with a wide variety of vodka, gin, vermouth and olive options to experiment with.

Atmosphere

The restaurant will comprise a 3,332-square-foot space with seating for 68 inside and 86 on the patio. It's located on the district's quaint La Rue Perdue, near Harwood Arms and Elephant East.

The restaurant will also feature a walkup window for to-go orders with a pizza by-the-slice menu.

Harwood's interior design studio manager Melinda Clark has something to say about the decor, calling the interiors "a clash of relaxed sophistication with a rowdy elegance that continue onto the covered patio." Wow, she gives good quote.

"Just like its martinis, with every sip and every visit you'll notice something new — especially if you look up at the custom whimsical illustration," Clark says. "The unique installation perfectly ties together all the experiences within the Harwood District."

Poco Fiasco will be open this fall for lunch and dinner 7 days a week. It's the 11th concept from Harwood Hospitality Group, a big family that includes Mercat Bistro, Te Deseo, Dolce Riviera, Happiest Hour, Harwood Arms, Elephant East, Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar, Marie Gabrielle Restaurant & Gardens, The Grove at Harwood, and Magnolias: Sous Le Pont.