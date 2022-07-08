Landmark bar with patio & games is opening on Dallas' SMU Boulevard

There's a new bar opening on Dallas' SMU Boulevard with patio and games galore. Called Landmark Bar & Kitchen, it's a spinoff of a successful Fort Worth bar, and it's opening on the ground floor of the Shelby Residences building at 5609 SMU Blvd., in late July.

Landmark is from One Entertainment Group, whose portfolio includes Theory Nightclub, Playground Bar, and Texas Republic; but One Entertainment founder/principal Sam Sameni felt like the Landmark Bar & Kitchen was the right concept for the space.

It'll be a relaxed concept with an enclosed patio boasting arcade and backyard games, better-than-bar food, cheap drinks, and a crazy-big TV screen measuring 130 square feet.

"We wanted to give people in the neighborhood a laid back place to hang out and have fun," Sameni says.

The space will comprise 7,000 square feet with a serious commitment to pets that includes a dog-friendly patio, dog toys, chews, and a special doggie food menu.

"We feel like we'll complement legendary bars already in the area such as Milo's Butterfingers and Barley House," he says.

The original Landmark Bar & Kitchen opened in in 2013 in Fort Worth's West Seventh area, where it's become a landmark in its neighborhood thanks to its broadly welcoming vibe and varied programming for a variety of tastes, be that karaoke, music bingo, steak night ($15 steak and loaded potato on Wednesdays), boozy brunch, and live music.

"There's always something going on, and it doesn't feel like the same thing every night," Sameni says. "We also usually offer the best happy hour in the neighborhood."

At the Dallas location, that'll mean $4 Titos, Jack, frozen drinks, and beers Monday-Fridays 4-7 pm, with a free nacho bar to sweeten the deal. (Speaking of, Landmark is offering $1 drinks during opening week; go to LandmarkBars.com and sign up to get the special.)

One Entertainment Group also owns Cutie Pies Pizza, The Yard, and Hot Chicks Chicken, which has a location right next door to the space.