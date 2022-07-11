These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Bastille Day — a French holiday marking the fall of the Bastille in Paris on July 14, 1789 — lands on Thursday this week, and many establishments are celebrating with French-inspired bites, beverages, and festivities. There’s also a chance to engage in some cocktails and conversations at a chic hotel pool and try out uncommon ramen from two visiting Nashville chefs. Also, beat the heat with a summer cocktail series kick-off party.

Monday, July 11

Uncommon Ramen at Uchibā

The July installment of Uncommon Ramen, a monthly collaboration at Uchibā featuring innovative chefs from around the country, will host two chefs from Nashville. Gracie Nguyen and Chad Newton of East Side Bahn Mi will work with Uchibā chef Rhonda McCullar on two special dishes: BBH Ramen made with pork belly roll, shrimp, and pork meatballs, tonkotsu broth, sun noodles, and toasted chili-garlic-lemongrass crisp; and the Shrimp Skewer dish made with chili crisp butter served with a lime wedge. The dishes will be available from 5-10 pm or while supplies last. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Wednesday, July 13

Bonne Fete Nationale Tea at The French Room

The French Room inside The Adolphus hotel will host a five-day celebration of Bastille Day with a special afternoon tea. Running Wednesday through Sunday (note that reservations are going fast), Bonne Fete Nationale Tea will feature a French twist on the typical tea menu. The event is $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and includes two courses of sandwiches with tea pairings, a glass of bubbly, and French sweets.

Cocktails & Conversation at The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Dallas

The chic downtown hotel is combining arts and culture with poolside sips during this new twice-monthly evening event. A different Dallas-based tastemaker, retailer, or entertainer will be featured as a special guest to spark conversation. The event is free with a reservation, which includes access to the popular pool deck. The event will be held July 13 and 20 from 5-8 pm.

Thursday, July 14

All Things French at Villa Azur

The France-inspired culinary and entertainment destination inside the W Hotel will celebrate Bastille Day with a festive "dinner party" of a la carte menu items. Themed “All Things French,” the event will feature can-can dancers, patriotic décor, and costumes, along with an a la carte menu of classic French dishes. Patrons can expect baked French goat cheese, Dover sole prepared tableside in traditional fashion, and French ravioles with truffle cream and shaved truffle. Reservations are encouraged.

Bastille Day at Melt Ice Creams

Visit the Bishop Arts location of the Fort Worth-based gourmet ice cream shop for a Bastille Day special featuring Bisous Bisous Patisserie. Bisous’ signature macaron shells will be served in sandwich form stuffed with Melt’s custom Salted Caramel Honey — which is mixed with pieces Bisous’ buttery croissants. The scrumptious special will be served starting at 5 pm for $6.50.

Bastille Day at Mercat Bistro

The Harwood District European bistro will offer a three-course special to celebrate Bastille Day. Menu highlights include mushroom onion tart; entrée choice of bouillabaisse, duck confit, or steak frites; and crepes Suzette. The dinner is $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity, with the option to add wine pairings for $30. Reservations begin at 5 pm.

Bastille on Bishop

This evening street festival in the heart of the Bishop Arts District celebrates Oak Cliff’s unique French roots with festive food, drinks, and live music. Taking place from 5-10 pm, the party is free, but tickets must be purchased to receive tokens for beverages. General admission is $35 for a branded wine glass and two tokens for beer or wine. Or go VIP for $60 and get two drink tokens plus a wristband good for six cocktail competition samples.

Summer Distillery Series Kick-Off Party at Terra

Four local distilleries — Desert Door, Balcones, Lalo, and Treaty Oak — will be featured in new custom craft cocktails at Terra, Eataly’s popular rooftop restaurant. Mixologists will update the cocktails every two weeks until September 15. To kick off the summer series, Terra will host a party where guests can indulge in unlimited cocktails paired with light bites and live music. Tickets are $75 per person and the party will run from 5:30-8:30 pm.