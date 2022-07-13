Lewisville center welcomes 8 new restaurants including pizza and brunch

A mixed-use development in Lewisville is adding a slew of new restaurants serving buzzy cuisines such as pizza, breakfast, and brunch.

The Realm at Castle Hills, the $1.5 billion, 324-acre, mixed-use development, is adding a dozen new businesses in total, all set to open in spring and summer. Some are familiar names, some are fresh newcomers:

Saray Mediterranean Fusion Grill & Bar : Mediterranean fusion restaurant incorporating Turkish, Lebanese, Greek, and Syrian food

: Mediterranean fusion restaurant incorporating Turkish, Lebanese, Greek, and Syrian food Mochinut : a shop with Japanese mochi doughnuts and American doughnuts

: a shop with Japanese mochi doughnuts and American doughnuts Salubrious Juice & More : healthy restaurant with organic juice, juice cleanse, acai bowl, smoothie, panini, and avocado toast

: healthy restaurant with organic juice, juice cleanse, acai bowl, smoothie, panini, and avocado toast Luster Grill : serving teriyaki-inspired dishes and sushi

: serving teriyaki-inspired dishes and sushi Bahama Bucks : shaved ice, smoothies, and lemonades

: shaved ice, smoothies, and lemonades Food Morning : breakfasts and creative brunches

: breakfasts and creative brunches Little India: fine-dining Indian restaurant and grocery

There will also be a Grimaldi's Pizzeria, the famous New York-themed coal-fired brick-oven pizzeria, located at Valor at The Realm, which features first-floor retail and restaurants under luxury multifamily units, next door to The London Baker, which has been featured on the Food Network.

Grimaldi's will have a shaded patio overlooking Crescent Park, a choreographed water feature, and green space. It'll be the first Grimaldi's in Lewisville, but it won't open until the second quarter of 2023.

Current tenants include El Patio Mex-Tex, which offers a blend of authentic Mexican cuisine and true Texas barbecue, and Worth the Pour, a high-end spirits retailer that offers tasting and unique products.

Sounds like they'll have every cuisine covered.

In addition to restaurants, these businesses are also coming this spring and summer:

Cool Heads: a salon for men with old school barber chairs, XBox video game stations, and complimentary beverages

Castle Hills Animal Hospital: a full-service pet clinic

Cachet Salons & Spa: lease space for salon professionals

Salon Bellus: salon specializing in color, cuts, blowouts, conditioning treatments, and makeup

Hotworx: an exercise program that combines heat and yoga, barre, Pilates, and cardio

Cheeky Monkeys: a kid-centered event space

Premier Martial Arts

The Realm at Castle Hills continues to expand, spurred by growth in the Denton County area as well as activity along State Highway 121.

Upon completion the Bright Realty development along SH 121 will feature 5,000 multifamily units; 1.5 million square feet of retail, office, and restaurants; a boutique hotel; a trail system; and an outdoor entertainment district.

"The population in Denton County is exploding and saw a 53 percent increase between 2000 and 2010 and another 29 percent increase between 2010 and 2018," says Bright Realty CEO Chris Bright. "People flocking to the area want the walkable, live-work-play destinations that they can get in urban developments. We are giving them that with The Realm, as well as providing unique retailers you don't often find elsewhere."