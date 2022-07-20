3 foodie festivals featuring chiles and chocolate coming to Dallas this summer

Festivals are automatically fun, the very word itself feels like a celebration, and Dallas has three with a foodie theme in the works.

The strict definition of festival is "a day or period of celebration." At least two of these three events are, at best, using the word loosely. But there's no reason to let that stand in the way of a roundup. We love roundups.

All three are returning events, with two dedicated to Hatch chiles and one dedicated to chocolate. Here are three "festivals" coming to Dallas this summer.

August 1-31: 26th Annual Hatch Festival at Blue Mesa Grill

Blue Mesa Grill has come a long way from the early days when they would send a driver to Hatch, New Mexico to fill a truck with fresh chiles and deliver them to their restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth. Rare back then, Hatch chiles are ubiquitous now. But the chain has stayed true to its original goal – to serve fresh chiles in chile rellenos, salsa, or fried with a sauce for dipping.

This year's specials include:

Fried Hatch strips with ancho mayo

Hatch Cheese Relleno and Steak Taco Combo

Hatch Rellenos – cheese with a blue corn crust, smoked chicken, and garlic-basil shrimp (pick two $14 or three $16)

Santa Fe BBQ Brisket or Smoked Chicken Stacked Enchiladas

Hatch Cajeta Swirl Brownie with vanilla ice cream and berries

Hatch Pineapple Margarita with Casamigos silver tequila and grilled pineapple

They also have family-size taco and relleno combos, plus a pan of Hatch Cajeta Swirl Brownies.

New for 2022 is a Hatch Brunch featuring Hatch specials on the buffet brunch on Saturday at Addison and Plano is from 10 am-2 pm; Sunday brunch is at Addison, Plano, and Fort Worth, 10 am-3 pm.

August 3-23: "Hatchstock" 22 - 27th Annual Hatch Chile Festival at Central Market

Central Market celebrates the green chile pepper from Hatch, New Mexico, with in-store events, cooking classes, products, recipes and more.

All stores will be hosting a free tasting event on Friday, August 5 from 5-8 pm with 10 food and wine stations, including Hatch crab cakes with Hatch buttermilk ranch, Haystack Mountain Chile Jack Cheese on new toasted Hatch Brioche, Hatch pepper meatballs with Hatch queso, and Hatch lemonade, plus a $10 coupon to use that evening and collectible Hatch chile stickers; pre-register on the Cooking School page.

New products in stores for 2022 include:

Hatch Green Chile Cheddar Kettle Heroes popcorn

Christie’s Hatch Chili Supernatural Potato Chips

D’Vine Cookies (women owned): Hatch lime with chocolate chips (CM exclusive)

Green Chile Smokehouse Awesome Sauce (Veteran owned) – with the tang of vinegar and the sweet heat of Hatch

Joey Chestnut Wing Sauce: Green Hatch and Jalapeno – a rich, smoky flavor with a slight Hatch kick

Bloody Revolution Hatch Chile (limited release) Bloody Mary mix – made exclusively for Central Market and only available for Hatch 2022

Dee Amoré: Hatch green chile and uncured bacon potato skins

Queso Mama: white queso with diced green chiles

Hatch Chili Chicken Tamales from Irving-based Madrina Tamales

Hatch pepper cheddar biscuits

Hatch pepper Brioche buns

Hatch Ranch dressing

Hatch lemonade

Hatch chicken salad

Hatch margarita mix

September 9-11: The Dallas Chocolate Festival

The Dallas Chocolate Festival is back again as an in-person three-day event, taking place at F.I.G. in downtown Dallas (which has been the location for CultureMap Dallas' annual Tastemaker Awards), offering a first-hand taste into the world of chocolate from the process to the packaging, featuring local shops and world-renowned makers, samples, expertise, and sweets.

While the festival is returning to an in-person event, online festival experiences through video events and real-time chats will also be available. Festival events include:

Dallas Chocolate Conference, Friday, September 9 from 10 am–4 pm. New to the festival, the Dallas Chocolate Conference is designed for professionals who work with chocolate or those aspiring to do so professionally. The conference includes networking opportunities and classes covering advanced chocolate topics regarding equipment, services, ingredients, sourcing and more.

Dallas Chocolate Festival - VIP Night, Friday, September 9, from 7-10 pm. A night of boozy beverages and first look into the magic of the festival, the VIP night is the premium preview into the world of chocolate.

Dallas Chocolate Festival - Main Event, Saturday, September 10, from 10 am-5 pm. Full day of chocolate demos and classes. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

Dallas Chocolate Festival – Experiences, Sunday, September 11, from 8 am-5 pm. Includes:

Chocolate Bean to Bar Workshop by Ben Rassmussen of Potomac Chocolate

Tea & Chocolate Pairings by Albert from Fifth Dimension Chocolates

Whiskey & Chocolate Pairings by Yeli Marshall, owner of Yelibelly Chocolates

The list of exhibitors includes Madhu Chocolate, Xocolla, Springboard, Fruition Chocolate Works, Mission Chocolate, 5 Mile Chocolate, Potomac Chocolate, 9th & Larkin, Argencove, Dr. Sue’s Chocolate, Kate Weiser Chocolate, Mademoiselle Miel, Wiseman House Chocolates, Goodies Texas, CinfulSweets, Golden Eye Chocolates, The Touring Chocolatier, La Goulue Chocolatier, Yelibelly Chocolates, Effie’s Homemade, TCF Sales, My French Recipe, Chocotastery, Dallas College, Cambie, and AUI Fine Foods.

Tickets range from $25 to $100 and can be purchased online.