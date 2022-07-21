Dallas staple Teppo closes, for new restaurant by acclaimed sushi chef

Longtime Japanese restaurant Teppo on Greenville Avenue has closed. But the space is already set to become another Japanese restaurant from credentialed chef Jimmy Park, who owns the buzzy omakase restaurant Shoyo right next door.

"Shoyo has a limited number of seatings and as a result, it's hard to get a reservation," Park says. "Because it's so hard to get in, I wanted to open this restaurant so I can offer a place where people can go. I'm hands-off on reservations, and I feel bad when a customer who has been following me wants to try my food, and i have to say no."

This can serve as an overflow, he says.

"It'll be useful to have another sushi restaurant which is full-service, but more affordable with good quality food," Park says. "We'll also focus on having a bar there, to create something on lower greenville where there are not a lot of places to get good sushi. You can come in and have a good time and be able to eat good sushi right next to Shoyo."

Teppo owner Masa Otaka is opening a new restaurant at Preston Center, in the former Rock 'n Roll Sushi spot at 6109 Berkshire Ln., which will focus more precisely on yakitori Japanese barbecue. The working title so far is Mabo and the space is currently being renovated by Kuzuu Design.

Among Teppo regulars, Otaka's disenchantment with the aging space was not a secret. Problems included dicey plumbing and bad ventilation which created a lingering smoke due to the yakitori grills.

Park says he'll be redoing the space with the same comprehensive approach he used for Shoyo in the former Daddy Jack's, another armpit of a space if there ever was one.

"We had to re-do everything at Daddy jack’s, we had to re-do the rest rooms, make the kitchen bigger - but here the foundation is pretty good," he says. "We'll do a facelift. We'll demo the front and make it a brand new restauant. I don't want people to come in and say 'Teppo,' I want it to say 'This is Jimmy Park's new spot.'"

Speaking of, the name is still TBA. "We had a name but found it was already taken by another restaurant," he says.

He does have a chef lined up: William Yoon, who is currently at Shoyo.

"William will be the head chef," Park says. "He came here from Colorado and Las Vegas, and has worked at good restaurants. We work great together at Shoyo, but I thought, 'Why keep two strong guys in one room?"

He's hoping to have the new restaurant open in January.