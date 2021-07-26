Award-winning dumplings star at new dim sum restaurant in Addison

A new restaurant is bringing some juicy dumplings to town: It's called Bushi Bushi, and it's in Addison at 4930 Belt Line Rd. #100, in the former Cafe Brazil space, where it's doing a soft opening over the next few weeks.

Owner Patrick Ru previously owned restaurants in New York before moving to Dallas in 2020. He moved for all the reasons people move here — bigger house, better opportunities — and decided to open a place after he was unable to find any restaurants he loved.

"I like to do things perfect — 100 percent — and thought I could bring something of high quality," he says.

He's doing dim sum, but in a different way than what's common around DFW.

The actual definition of dim sum is a collection of small Chinese dishes, most commonly eaten at breakfast and lunch, but for many people in the Dallas area, dim sum equates to "food brought to you in carts."

Bushi Bushi won't have carts.

"That's the old-fashioned way, but I want to change that," he says. "The problem with that approach is that when the food sits on the cart, it isn't made fresh, and loses some of its flavor."

And while people may miss the carts, the benefit to Bushi Bushi is that he'll serve those dim sum dishes every day. (Some dim sum places only do the carts on weekends.)

"We'll be serving small items, like little finger foods, but we're making the food to order," he says.

His soft-opening menu includes

spring rolls

wings

hot & sour soup

chicken fried rice

chicken noodle soup

General Tso Chicken

But that's just for openers; it will change according to what customers like. He's also serving beer and wine.

And really, it's the dumplings that are the thing. They have a variety of options: veggie, chicken, seafood, both steamed and pan-fried, six pieces for $8 to $10, and then soup dumplings for dinner on weekends.

"One of the restaurants I owned was in New Jersey, called Soup Dumpling Plus, and we were well known for our dumplings," he says.

"In Chinese, bushi bushi means 'eat fresh,' 'eat seasonally,'" he says.