Classy steakhouse to open in Plano with seafood and fancy cocktails

While Dallas-Fort Worth overall is swimming in steakhouses, the city of Plano doesn't actually have that many of its own. Here to the rescue comes Eddie V's, known for steaks, seafood, and theatrical cocktails, opening a location at 5300 State Highway 121, at the corner of Preston Road, with its trademark fine dining, glamour, vibrant atmosphere, and live music.

According to a release, it'll open on August 18.

Eddie V's was was founded in 2000 in Austin by Guy Villavaso and Larry Foles, then acquired by Darden Restaurants in 2011. It's currently headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and has 28 locations including seven in Texas: in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio — all cities where CultureMap has a bureau. Eddie V's, we feel you, although we are probably not launching a CultureMap in Plano.

Eddie V's culinary style is classic American with a touch of modern Asian. They serve Prime steaks which are carved by an in-house butcher. Dishes are artistically plated, and feature seasonal seafood at its peak.

Signature items including Chilean Sea Bass steamed Hong Kong style, Parmesan Sole, and Crab Fried Rice.

Their drink menu is called Cocktails With Attitude, featuring eye-catching cocktails that are poured with a touch of theater. For example:

The Smoked Old Fashioned is torched tableside on a wooden plank and the smoke captured in a glass

The Hope Diamond changes color from deep blue to magenta

An expansive walk-through wine tower made entirely of glass houses the restaurant's wine and champagne selection of more than 300 acclaimed labels.

The entertainment element is also big: Every location has a V Lounge, ready for a night on the town, with performances by local musicians on select nights.

Located near the Preston Village Shopping Center, the restaurant is 10,701 square feet, including four private dining rooms. The dining room is open for dinner daily, starting at 5 pm. The V Lounge opens at 4 pm.

Dinner hours are Sunday 5-9 pm, Monday-Thursday 5-10 pm, and Friday-Saturday 5011 pm. Reservations are recommended, but not required.