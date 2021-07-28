Sfereco restaurant drops its meatballs and spaghetti into Lewisville

The meatballs are headed for Lewisville with the arrival of Sfereco, the Italian-American restaurant from Refined Hospitality Concepts that made its debut at The Statler Dallas hotel in June 2020.
The restaurant will be located at 233 W Church St., formerly home to Cavalli Pizza, and according to a release, it'll open on Monday August 9.
The Lewisville location will have something the original does not: a prized wood-burning pizza oven, inherited from the previous tenant; and a fun Spaghetti-Western theme to the menu of appetizers, sandwiches, pizzas, entrees, salads, and meatballs. (Although, it seems like they could just as easily observe a Meatballs theme as a spaghetti-Western theme.)
Dishes include:
- Whipped Ricotta with Apricot Jelly, Toasted Pecans and House Made Focaccia
- Roasted Calabrian Chili Shrimp with Shaved Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Gremolata
- Crispy Braised Beef Ravioli with Tomato Sauce, Parmesan
- Brisket Meatball with Bourbon BBQ and Herbs
- Impossible Veganball with Tomato Sauce, Vegan Cheese, Fresh Basil
The release doesn't mention spaghetti as an option, which seems like a grave oversight, given the whole "spaghetti Western" theme mentioned above.
But not to worry, the menu posted online shows spaghetti as an option in a do-it-yourself program: You select your meatball from a choice of six flavors, along with choice of sauce (Bolognese, basil pesto, veggie ragu, and more), and choice of pasta bowl including rigatoni, orecchiette, polenta, and — yes, spaghetti, thank god.
They'll also have lasagna, pizza, and tiramisu, plus a large outdoor patio — a 2021 must.
CEO Robert Hall says the Italian-American dining experience at Sfereco is "unmatched," stating that "the western spirit paired with our authentic cooking style is a balance of fun meeting flavor."