Fresh Mexican restaurant with cannonball margaritas dives into Richardson

An acclaimed team is opening a new Mexican restaurant in a busy, buzzy Richardson center: Called LimeHoney Modern Mexican Restaurant and Bar, it's located at The Shire at CityLine, the mixed-use retail and office property at the southeast corner of George Bush Turnpike and Jupiter Road, and according to a release will open on August 9.

It's at 3613 Shire Blvd. #180, in a good spot facing the frontage road in what was most recently a breakfast place called Rooster Town Wafflery, but was previously Casa Cha Cha Tex Mex.

LimeHoney has a goal to offer a lighter, healthier, and more flavorful menu than your run-of-the-mill Tex-Mex or Mexican establishment. The concept was developed by familiar food & beverage names including partners Todd Conger and Greg Morris, in collaboration with Royce Ring of Plan B Group and Executive Chef Joshua Boneé.

This is Conger's second original restaurant concept development. He and Morris have worked together in the hospitality industry for over 15 years, having managed many different concepts over their careers including Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurants and 42 BBQ Smokehouse + Market, which they just opened at the Shire in May.

Along with chef Boneé, they're hoping to craft an elevated version of Tex-Mex but without an elevated price tag. Boneé was previously chef at Meddlesome Moth and has worked at Lucky's Hot Chicken, Fine China, and Flora Street Cafe in Dallas.

The menu includes:

Albondigas with lime crema

Brisket Stacked Enchiladas (featuring brisket from sister restaurant 42 BBQ Smokehouse + Market)

Elote Ribs

Chicken Skewers, which they hope will become a signature

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Ceviche

Tuna Crudo

tacos with cooked to order tortillas

Service will be fast-casual in an elevated environment, but with a full-service bar and menu of signature cocktails such as the Cannonball Margarita, a margarita with a frozen sangria cannonball.

"With a never-ending supply of Tex-Mex offerings, we really wanted to make a splash in the world of Tex-Mex and revive the cuisine with LimeHoney’s innovative menu," Conger says.

Conger has also worked with Pappas Restaurants, Chuy's, Turn the Tables Hospitality, and Epic F&B LLC. He was at Uncle Julio's for 23 years, serving as President & CEO, COO, Server, Bartender, General Manager, Director of Operations, and Culinary Director.

Morris worked on the financial side at Arby's, Uncle Julio's, and Top Golf in roles such as Controller, CFO, COO, and CEO.

LimeHoney will be open for lunch and dinner from 11 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday, and 11 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday.

It'll join other recently opened concepts such as Gillespie's Tavern, an Irish pub that opened in May. Originally developed by restaurateur Dale Wamstad, The Shire recently got a new owner when it was acquired in July by Venture Investment Partners of Dallas.