New 42 BBQ restaurant with sweet family focus opens in Richardson

There's a new Texas barbecue restaurant opening in Richardson from a team of F&B pros. Called 42 BBQ Smokehouse + Market, it's opening this week at the Shire development off George Bush Turnpike. Specifically, May 12, and it's at 3613 Shire Blvd, #100, which was most recently a BBQ place called Two For The Money.

According to a release, the restaurant features a classic Texas-style barbecue menu developed by chef Joshua Boneé, which they say is rooted in family recipes.

The menu features smoked brisket, pulled pork, ribs, turkey, half-chicken, and house made sausage, sold by the half pound for $11-$14. A two-meat plate is $21, and a three-meat plate is $29.

There are three salads, as well as baked potatoes which you can get loaded or topped with meat. There's also gumbo, brisket chili, and Frito pie, plus two po'boy sandwiches with fried oysters or shrimp.

A nominee for Rising Star Chef in CultureMap's 2020 Tastemaker Awards, Bonee is a Nashville native who previously worked at Flora Street Café, Fine China at the Statler hotel, and Lucky's Hot Chicken.

The concept was developed by Todd Conger and Greg Morris in collaboration with Royce Ring of Plan B Group. Conger has 35-plus years of experience in the industry at places such as Pappas Restaurants, Chuy's, Uncle Julio's, Turn the Tables Hospitality, and Epic F&B LLC. Morris has worked on the financial side of the hospitality industry with Arby’s, Uncle Julio’s and Top Golf in roles such as Controller, CFO, COO, and CEO.

This is Conger's first original restaurant concept development of his own. He and Morris have worked together for more than 15 years, having managed many different concepts including Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurants. They also plan to open a fast-casual Mexican concept this summer called LimeHoney Modern Mexican in the same center, with Boneé also serving as executive chef.

Conger says in a statement that "family was an important part of the creative development process for 42 BBQ, we’re even featuring a few secret family recipe items as part of our extensive menu offerings."

The name has a family connection as well.

"42 BBQ ultimately stemmed from my own family's love of grilling together in the backyard after my son's football games where he played under the jersey number 42, and that's exactly what we want 42 BBQ to feel like for our guests," he says.

42 BBQ Smokehouse and Market will be open for lunch from 11 am-3 pm Tuesday-Sunday, with a breakfast menu coming soon. For their grand opening week, they'll donate $1 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dallas for every transaction.