Deep Ellum News
Hattie B's Hot Chicken to close location in Dallas' Deep Ellum
A Nashville hot chicken concept is executing a closure in Dallas, but don't get in a tizzy quite yet: Hattie B's Hot Chicken, a family owned-and-operated fast-casual chain, is closing its location in Deep Ellum, after a little over two years.
According to a release, the restaurant at 3000 Main St. will close for good on Friday, August 2, at 8 pm. Wow, that is impressively specific.
“We're grateful for the opportunity to operate in Deep Ellum," says Hattie B's VP of Operations Jonathan Carothers. "While we've made the difficult decision to close this restaurant and focus efforts on opening in Oak Lawn this fall, we're thankful to the community and our staff, most of whom will continue to serve our Dallas guests in a few short months.”
Hattie B's, renowned nationally for its Nashville hot chicken, opened the location in Deep Ellum in 2022, in the peak Nashville hot chicken period when lots of locations were opening at the same time. Some have since closed, although this particular closure is likely more of an indictment of Deep Ellum than it is Nashville hot chicken, a category that Hattie B's not only rules, but also pretty much helped pioneer.
Headquartered in Nashville, the concept was founded in 2012 by father-and-son team Nick Bishop, Sr. and Nick Bishop, Jr. and they've retained that doting family-owned touch.
They're known nationally for their hot chicken — bone-in, tenders, and sandwich — served with varying levels of heat. The menu also features Southern sides including pimento mac & cheese and collard greens, plus craft beer, and banana pudding and peach cobbler for dessert.
The Deep Ellum location went into a building across the street from AllGood Cafe that was previously home to Leather Masters — a block or two afield from the dead-central zone between Good Latimer and Malcolm X Boulevard. They signed on to open in the thick of the pandemic, and waited it out for two years.
In March, they signed a deal to open a location in the Oak Lawn area, at 3827 Lemmon Ave. — a stand-alone location, originally built as an IHOP restaurant, that's currently being renovated.
According to the release, Hattie B's management informed staff at their Deep Ellum restaurant of the closing earlier this week, offering two bonuses in addition to regular pay through August 2, and the opportunity to work at the forthcoming Oak Lawn location. Wow, that is impressively employee-friendly.
The new restaurant will seat 75 people, with outdoor seating for 46 guests. A separate entrance is being created for to-go and delivery pickups and will have more than 30 on-site parking spaces — none of which, sadly, Deep Ellum had.