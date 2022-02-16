Pioneering Hattie B's Nashville hot chicken makes Texas debut in Dallas

One of the original Nashville hot chicken restaurants is finally opening in Dallas: Hattie B's Hot Chicken, a family-run joint from Nashville that's a regular stop in its hometown for visiting celebs, is opening its first Texas location in Deep Ellum at 3000 Main St., with a date set for next Wednesday, February 23.

The location has been in the works since 2020. (Although they've kept the fires burning via events such as a weekend-long set of pop-ups in November.)

They're going into a building across the street from Allgood Cafe that was previously home to Leather Masters, which closed in 2020.

Hattie B's Hot Chicken was founded in 2012 by father-and-son team Nick Bishop, Sr. and Nick Bishop, Jr., and is headquartered in Nashville, where there are four restaurants, plus locations in Atlanta, Memphis, Las Vegas, and Birmingham, Alabama. They're also opening a location in Houston in 2023.

They're known nationally for their hot chicken — bone-in, tenders, and sandwich — served with varying levels of heat. A Hot Chicken Sandwich served with one side is $11.50, while a Tenders Plate with 3 tenders, 2 sides, bread, and pickles is $12.

The menu also features Southern sides including pimento mac & cheese and collard greens, plus craft beer, and banana pudding and peach cobbler for dessert.

Dallas will feature those classics plus two new exclusive offerings:

Fried Dill Pickles with Hattie B's hot spices. "The magic is in the breading because it stays on the pickles and the pickles stay crunchy even when they cool off. Our Nashville Comeback Sauce is the perfect accompaniment," says executive chef Brian Morris in a statement.

Booze. The restaurant will offer several batch cocktails from the taps, along with frozen-drink cocktails served with rum, vodka and whiskey. "We're expanding our draft program at Hattie B's to include a dynamic selection of Southern cocktails and two rotating white wines ... One of these will always be a sparkling wine — bubbles and hot chicken go great together," Morris says.

The draft cocktails will evolve, but will always include a Bourbon-laced John Daly; Shack Water, their version of a Ranch Water made with gin, not tequila, plus grapefruit and Topo Chico; a hot chicken-and-dill pickle-infused hot Bloody Mary — yikes, a hot Bloody Mary, really?; and an Island Painkiller.

The Deep Ellum location is a stand-alone building with 5,800 square feet including a 1,000-square-foot outdoor patio, with seating for 91 inside and 40 on the patio. They'll be open every day for lunch and dinner, except Sunday, when they'll be open from 11 am-4 pm.

For opening day, they'll be giving away housemade chips with dill pickle seasoning. Guess they're looking to attract a crowd.