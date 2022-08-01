Tempting new brunch whets the appetite for this Dallas restaurant news

This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas has a little of everything: openings, seasonal menus, afternoon tea, brunch and more brunch, cocktails, secret menus, chef awards, and Hatch chiles.

Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:

Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for excellent sandwiches and salads, is opening its fourth location in DFW at Plano's Legacy West on August 2. The three other locations are in downtown Dallas, West Village, and Addison.

Everbowl which serves smoothies, smoothie bowls, and coffee, opened a location in Flower Mound, at 2704 Cross Timbers Rd. #117.

Hello Caribbean is a new restaurant in Lewisville at 3 Hebron Station Cir. #200, specializing in Caribbean-style seafood with dishes such as ceviche, calamari with fries, shrimp cocktail, and seafood soup.

Bahay Kubo at iba pa is a new kiosk specializing in Filipino food, that opened in July inside the 99Ranch market in Frisco at 9292 Warren Pkwy. Their menu includes pork belly, pork on skewers, pork with green beans, pork BBQ, and classic Filipino dishes such as sisig. They have one cool sweet, an Avocado Shake topped and layered with graham cracker crumbs.

Salad and Go is opening three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth. Two are in Arlington: 938 N. Cooper St., which opened July 29, and one at 4828 S. Cooper St. on August 22. There's also a store opening in Rowlett at 3201 Lakeview Pkwy. on August 4. The Arlington stores are located near Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and the University of Texas at Arlington. Rowlett is in the Lakeview Market near the Timberlake Shopping Center and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Lake Pointe.

Rodeo Goat the burger chain has opened a location in East Dallas at Casa Linda Plaza in the former Highland Park Cafeteria space.

Fish & Fizz, the Richardson restaurant from chef Nick Barclay, is open for regular dining again from Thursday-Sunday, 12-8 pm.

Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar in the historic St. Ann's Parochial School building within the Harwood District has new seasonal menus for lunch, dinner, brunch, and cocktails including White Bean Hummus, Tuna Poké Tostada, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Short Rib Tacos, Turkey Club on Texas toast, Tortilla Soup, Southwest Cobb, Baby Kale Salad, Peach & Blueberry Crumble with ice cream, Wanda’s Chocolate Pie, Sticky Toffee Pudding, and Millionaire’s Sundae. New brunch items include the Big Cat Biscuit, Hot Chicken sandwich, S’mores Pancake, and Hash Brown Benedict.

Asador at the Renaissance Hotel has new menu items for brunch, lunch, and dinner including Texas Toast Breakfast Sandwich with bacon, tomato, & egg, Tahitian vanilla French toast, smoked salmon bagel, bananas Foster pancakes, crab benedict, crab cakes, tortilla soup, salmon tacos, fried chicken thigh sandwich, grilled chicken breast, and chocolate cake.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse has a new three-course Surf & Turf offering on Sunday nights with choice of Caesar or Fleming's salad, filet mignon, North Atlantic lobster tail, and choice of New York cheesecake or a chocolate gooey butter cake, for $75 per person. There's also Taste for Twosday, a three-course menu for two with choice of salad, two sides, and two desserts, with choice of the Chef’s Reserve steak (28-ounce wet-aged Prime bone-in New York strip paired with 6-ounce filet mignon), or the Prime tomahawk. $135 for two.

La Mina, the Mexican restaurant behind the Drey Hotel at The Village, has expanded its hours Wednesday-Saturday from 10 pm-12 am, with DJs and a late-night food menu by newly appointed executive chef Tony Ibarra that includes quesadillas with mushrooms and poblano chiles, torta de carnitas, flautas de papas, and chips with salsa ranchera. Ibarra, who was previously at Petra & the Beast and Small Brewpub, also created a new menu for summer with beef tongue tacos, dumplings with mushrooms & squash blossoms, steak with white beans, and chuletas con mole verde.

Lounge Here, the hipster bar-restaurant in East Dallas, is adding a new Sunday brunch from 11 am-4 pm, with a menu that includes some of their trademarks such as like deviled eggs, pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, and shrimp & grits. But also some new brunch-specific dishes including benedicts and omelets. The brunch debuts on September 11.

Potpourri Boulangerie in Oak Cliff has a new summer-themed Afternoon Tea Menu featuring mushroom empanadas, melon salad, cucumber-cream cheese sandwich, and various other bites including berry tart, meringue cookie with honey pastry cream, and raspados.

Fizz in Plano has launched a Sunday brunch with live entertainment 11 am-3 pm with an unlimited Bloody Mary Bar and unlimited Sherbet Mimosas. Menu items include chicken sandwich with egg, prosciutto and cheese, spinach-mushroom omelet, sausage-pepper omelet, cheese omelet, Belgian waffle, strawberry-banana crepe, and bagel with smoked salmon and cream cheese.

The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk at Granite Park has what they are calling a secret menu which includes Chicken Biscuit with Brie and Raspberry Chipotle Sauce, Chicken Biscuit Cordon Bleu, Chicken Biscuit Denver Omelet, B-Bar Griddle with Sausage and Egg on a French Toast Biscuit, Tater Tots topped with Pulled Pork, and Cheeseburger Tots.

Eataly Dallas has a special Hatch chile menu including sausage with roasted Hatch chile, Wagyu & Hatch chile burgers, crab cakes & salmon burgers with Hatch chile, brioche with Hatch chile & Pecorino Romano, Roman-style pizza with sausage & Hatch chile, savory cornetto with Hatch chile in Caffe Lavazza. and a pasta prepared with Hatch chile pesto at Il Pastaio.

Kura Sushi USA has added new sushi items to its standard menu including Tuna Sashimi, Salmon Sashimi, Yellowtail Sashimi, and Sockeye Salmon. The chain has locations in Carrollton, Plano, and Frisco.

Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born chicken chain, has a new menu item: Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which you can get grilled or fried, topped with Habanero Mayo sauce and served with pickles on a brioche bun.

Dog Haus has a new item co-created by YouTube personality Sam Zien, aka "Sam the Cooking Guy": Called The Uncle Morty, it's a beef patty with white American cheese, mustard-grilled pastrami, dill pickles, caramelized onions, and garlic aioli on King's Hawaiian Rolls, available through September 30.

The Cheesecake Factory has a new cheesecake flavor: Classic Basque Cheesecake. Created in San Sebastian, Spain more than 30 years ago, it's a unique, crustless cheesecake with a burnt top and a creamy, custard-like center, with sweet caramelized notes.

Mooyah Burgers has a limited edition Mocha Oreo Cookie Shake with vanilla ice cream, Oreo cookies, coffee, and Hershey's Chocolate. It's $5.50 for a small and $7 for a large, and it's available through September 11.

Mi Dia from Scratch has a Margarita of the Month for August: "La Mayor Passion," with tequila, hibiscus, passion fruit, and mint. The Flight of the Month features El Mayor Silver, El Mayor Reposado, and El Mayor Añejo. Available at all three locations in Plano, Grapevine, and Flower Mound.

Postino Wine Café is offering two deals, through September 5: On Thursdays, their $25 Bruschetta Board and Bottle of Wine is available all day (it's usually reserved for Mondays and Tuesdays after 8 pm), but you have to follow @postinowinecafe on social media, to get the weekly secret password. They're also offering free delivery Monday-Friday via postinowinecafe.com.

Draft Sports Bar & Lounge at the Sheraton in Downtown Dallas is offering a Fantasy Football Package through September for $30/person that includes a reserved table, bucket of beer, appetizer platter for two, and Fantasy Football Draft essentials such as notepads, pens, and Wi-Fi access.

Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar has two new summertime-inspired cocktails: Jasmine Honeybee with gin, lemon juice, jasmine honey syrup, and Ancho Reyes Verde; and Blackberry Julep with bourbon, lemon juice, elderflower liqueur, and blackberry puree. They're $9 and will be available through September.

Georgie's By Curtis Stone head chef Christian Dortch won a Rising Star Award presented at the Texas Restaurant Association conference. He previously worked at Curtis Stone concepts Maude and Gwen.

Baboush, the Mediterranean restaurant at the West Village, made a list of "35 most delicious Mediterranean restaurants in the U.S." compiled by a website called Far & Wide. They applauded the sultry interior, Moroccan and Lebanese cuisine inspired by street food, and two dishes: the goat cheese cigar, a phyllo pastry stuffed with harissa and goat cheese, and the shrimp kebab.

Trinity River Distillery has hired a new Master Distiller, Brett Luchesi, an 11-year industry veteran who previously worked at Ballast Point Brewing and Spirits in San Diego. Trinity River Distillery is the parent company for Silver Star Brands of Vodka, Whiskey, Texas Honey Liqueur and Bourbon and resides in the historic Ranch Style Beans Plant in Fort Worth, where they host tastings, live entertainment, food, tours, and events.

Jeremiah's Italian Ice, a chain that serves ice cream, Italian ice, and gelato, is opening a location in Keller at 2122 Rufe Snow Dr. #102. The location includes a drive-thru that was approved by Keller City Council. There are currently five locations in DFW in Melissa, McKinney, Frisco, Lewisville, and Addison.

Truluck's Director of Culinary Brian Wubbena has created three spice mixes to simulate a restaurant-quality meal: Blackened Seasoning, Superior Steak Seasoning, for any protein or veggie combination, and Garlic and Herb Seasoning. Each 3.2-ounce jar is $10 and is available at RawEssentials.com.

Dive Coastal Cuisine in Snider Plaza is now open later for summer with a special late-night summer happy hour program: until 10 pm Thursday-Saturday with drink specials after 8 pm in addition to their daily happy hour from 2-5 pm featuring 15 percent off appetizers and popular cocktails such as the Hibiscus Berry Smash, Classic Margarita, Coconut Margarita and Hibiscus Margarita.

Yoshi Shabu Shabu, a hotpot restaurant concept with locations in Plano and Richardson, is now part of Crafted Bar Concepts, the restaurant company by Dallas Hale, which also includes Shell Shack, Sushi Marquee, and Ebb & Flow.

Legends Hospitality has a new culinary team at Toyota Stadium: Executive Chef Erika Dabney and General Manager Kristy Rempel. Dabney is Executive Chef of the Stadium, while former Executive Chef Rex Turner is District Chef for Legends Hospitality guiding culinary for Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas and The Star in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters. Dabney was previously at Ochsner Training Facility, the practice complex shared by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.