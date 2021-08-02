Newest spot for authentic Cajun food is an East Dallas convenience store

It's safe to say there's nothing like Sweet Grass Market in Dallas, maybe even the world. This new shop at 4825 Ross Ave., at the northwest corner of Fitzhugh, is a combination market, coffee shop, and Cajun food spot, all in one.

The new market takes over what was previously another slightly less-glorious market called Buy Low, which had been there for more than a decade.

Operating with the motto, "Shop, Eat, and Chill," Sweet Grass is an eclectic venture from Eugene Vessel and Latoya Blackshire, who moved here from Louisiana to open this shop.

In New Orleans, they operated under the name Sweet Grass and sold their foodstuffs at festivals and events. Their concept specialized in candies, pastries, and $15 gummies, which were "infused" with special ingredients.

But in Dallas, it's likely their Cajun food will get people the most excited. Their menu includes:

Boiled seafood, including crab legs, crawfish, shrimp, and turkey neck with corn, potatoes, and beef smoked sausage

Po'boys, in four varieties including hot sausage, shrimp, catfish, and hamburger

Entrees such as blackened salmon, fried shrimp basket, fried catfish basket, or a combination for the two; plus fried chicken

Baked potatoes with toppings such as crawfish and etouffee, mac & cheese, or veggie

They also aim to be a convenience store, although their dry goods shelves are still somewhat bare, and their hours are still somewhat unpredictable. But a spokesperson says that right now, they're busy-busy with take-out, which in addition to the Cajun goodies also includes coffee, smoothies, boba teas, and smoothie bowls.

Other features include:

tobacco products

beer & wine

produce

charging station with free wifi

They offer a quote from famous activist Marcus Garvey: "Be Black, Buy Black, Think Black, and everything else will take care of itself."

Beyond the food, they've done a spiffy remodel of the space with marble flooring and new ceiling LED lights. Their food's available via DoorDash, but they also have seating on-site, both indoors and outdoors, and their official hours are from 10 am-9 pm.