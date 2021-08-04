It's the most wonderful time of the year — for spicy food-loving Texans, that is. Hatch Chile Fest lands at Central Market August 4-24 for its 26th year of Hatch-infused goodness, with special items, recipes, and more for three weeks only.

The celebration is so authentic that New Mexico once even named it the best green chile fest outside the Land of Enchantment.

More than 110 tons of Hatch chile peppers are brought in for the event, to be roasted onsite by Central Market Partners who have over 400 years combined roasting experience.

So what should be in your cart? Get ready to drool over items like Hatch pepper scones, mac 'n' cheese, Love Dip, chips, hummus, ... you name it, Central Market has it. Revolver Brewing has even put out a Hatch beer for the occasion.

You can also pick up ingredients to make your own masterpieces at home.

Keep it simple with fried Hatch pepper matchsticks or be adventurous and attempt the Hatch green chile Tex (New) Mex lasagna. Start the meal with New Mexico Hatched egg rolls or cap it all off with Berrying the Hatches, a fruit crumble with a kick. You can browse all the Central Market recipes here.

And don't forget that the Preston Royal location has reopened after nearly two years of renovations, more beautiful and better than ever.

These Hatch UFOs (unbelievably flavorful objects) are only here for a short time, so don't miss out on all the tasty treats this month.