These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

This week’s event list is wide-ranging, offering teatime and cheese-making to paddleboarding and yoga. There’s a margarita festival featuring a fan-favorite tequila, and opportunity to get the dogs out of the house for a pup-friendly “pawty.”

Wednesday, August 10

Alice in Wonderland Tea Party at The French Room

Journey down the rabbit hole during this Alice in Wonderland-themed teatime, where there’ll be face painting, exotic tea pairings, and a surprise menu. Limited reservations are available from 11 am-2:45 pm. The tea is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and includes a “champagne experience.” Tickets are $35, plus tax and gratuity, for kids 12 and under.

Friday, August 12

Sunset Paddle & A Pint

Pair paddleboarding with a pint during this two-mile sunset tour of Hidden Cove Park and Marina in Frisco. During the halfway point, when the sun hits the horizon, pause for a pint of Carrollton's 3 Nations Brewing beer. The path back to shore will be illuminated with board lights, head lamps, and glow sticks. Tickets are $50 per person, and the ride will last from 7:45-9 pm.

Saturday, August 13

Hands-On Cheesemaking Class at The Mozzarella Company

Make fresh ricotta, queso Oaxaca, and mozzarella balls during this hands-on class that will end with a wine and cheese pairing. The class also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of The Mozzarella Company. Class is $85 per person and will run from 12-3 pm.

Dallas Margarita Festival

Fans of Casamigos Tequila, this festival is for you. All participants of this margarita tasting party will use Casamigos, and only Casamigos, to create craft margaritas for sampling. The event will take place at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, and there are a couple ticket options. Pay $40 and arrive at 3 pm for a sampling card good for 15 margaritas (3.5 ounces each). Or pay $55 and beat the crowds with a 12 pm arrival time. All guests get to vote for their favorite, and there’ll be a raffle for a chance to win a trip to Mexico. The event will culminate at 6 pm.

Sunday, August 14

Yoga at Oak Cliff Brewing Company

This Sunday morning yoga class will end with a refreshing pint of Oak Cliff Brewing craft beer. The hour-long session is good for all levels and will start at 10:45 am. Class is $10 and includes one beer. BYO yoga mat and aim to arrive about 15 minutes early to check in and set up.

Pups on the Patio at Legacy Hall

The outdoor Box Garden of this popular Dallas food hall is now dog-friendly. Celebrate with a festival for furry friends and humans alike. The first 50 dog lovers to arrive with their canine will receive a complimentary Tito’s vodka cocktail and a dog treat. There’ll be giveaways, adoptions, contests, and complimentary pup pedis. Dogs can also enjoy a Puppuccino from Legacy Hall food vendor Whisk & Eggs or a dog-friendly peanut butter ice cream from Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream Co. The “pawty” begins at 5 pm and admission is free.