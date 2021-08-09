Innovative shuffleboard bar from London will make U.S. debut in Dallas

A high-energy venue from all the way in London, England, is coming to Dallas: Called Electric Shuffle, it's a bar with shuffleboard that will open its first U.S. location in Dallas in Deep Ellum, at 2615 Elm St., a beautiful vintage building that was previously home to the Slaughterhouse Haunted House, sort of across from Deep Sushi.

According to a release, it'll open in October.

Electric Shuffle USA CEO Gene Ball, formerly of Top Golf, says they're excited about Deep Ellum as their first location. "The neighborhood’s mix of culture, philanthropy, arts, and innovation embody exactly who we are at Electric Shuffle," Ball says.

The concept combines shuffleboard, food, and cocktails, within a nicely designed space.

Shuffleboard is as much a game of skill as it is chance. In the most common version of table shuffleboard, players compete to outscore their opponents by sliding weighted pucks down a wooden block into a scoring area at the opposite end of the table.

The technology at Electric Shuffle tracks the exact location of the pucks on the table; automatically scores games; and guides players through three unique games via an interactive game screen.

Their approach also incorporates groups: Each shuffleboard table can host 16 friends playing at once, which they hope will evoke a feeling akin to a craps table. Two teams will step up to the table and compete in multiple unique games.

Food and beverage offerings will feature small plates, sharing platters, and pizzas paired with local beers, spritzes, and craft cocktails. During the week, guests can enjoy Shuffleboard Power Hour with bottomless pizza.

The menu at the London includes small plates like arancini and Buffalo chicken bites, plus burgers and pizzas. The bar includes frozen cocktails and signature shots.

They do a Brunch Social on weekends with DJs, brunch platters, and a bottle of prosecco for every guest. That's a lot of prosecco.

Electric Shuffle is also pitched as a place to host tournament-style team-building events and holiday parties for up to 500 people.

It's from the Red Engine team, who also created the social darts concept Flight Club, which first debuted in Chicago and will be opening a location in Houston in late 2021.

In 2012, Red Engine co-founders Steve Moore and Paul Barham witnessed a crowd going crazy over a dart game at a Devon pub. They saw an opportunity to combine the warmth and community of the traditional British pubs with the high energy of Social Darts.

They created Electric Shuffle after testing and hundreds of focus groups to refine the gameplay and design. They intend Electric Shuffle to do for shuffleboard what Flight Club did for darts.