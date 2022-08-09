New Tex-Mex opening at Preston Royal Dallas with largest patio evah

When in doubt, Tex-Mex: A new restaurant called Escondido Tex-Mex Patio is opening in the Preston Royal area of Dallas, from an operator who knows the neighborhood well.

Escondido is a new concept from Jon Alexis, owner of TJ’s Seafood, which is at the same intersection.

According to a release, the restaurant will open in winter 2022 at 5950 Royal Lane A, in the southwest corner previously occupied by Ruggeri’s.

"TJ’s has served Preston Royal and Preston Hollow since 1989," Alexis says. "When we discovered Tex-Mex was leaving Preston Royal, we knew we had to bring it back."

When he talks about Tex-Mex leaving, he doesn't say which, but one presumes he is referring to Cantina Laredo, which had been open at Preston Royal Shopping Center for more than 20 years before closing in December.

Escondido will offer a menu of family-friendly Tex-Mex classics including nachos, tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, and more.

"We're not re-writing the Tex-Mex playbook," Alexis says. "This is the food I crave the most. It’s all about the details — sizzling fajitas, warm chips that are thin but don’t crack, fresh lime juice in the drinks, etc."

Escondido will feature what they call a "resort-style indoor/outdoor bar" on the largest patio in Preston Hollow, featuring Mexican tile, lush landscaping, and seating for 75 diners. Largest patio in Preston Hollow is a bold claim, one presumes they'll back it up with data on square footage once the restaurant opens.

Directly off Royal Lane, Escondido will feature a dedicated To-Go window for takeout.

Alexis is the owner of Malibu Poke and TJ’s Seafood Markets. But the release says he's moving into a new phase of his career with restaurants that go beyond seafood. To that end, he's has formed a new restaurant group called Imperial Fizz, which will do non-seafood restaurants.

"We are really good at building community-supported restaurants," he says. "Our new concepts focus on bringing back the old fashioned hospitality to neighborhood dining."