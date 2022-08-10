Moody new bar in Dallas' Bishop Arts beguiles with outdoorsy allure

It's almost getting hard to keep track but Dallas' Bishop Arts neighborhood has another new bar: Called Bar Eden, it's now open at 308 N. Bishop Ave. in the space that was previously The Botanist. In other news, The Botanist has apparently closed.

Bar Eden is from Exxir Design Studios, which in a release calls it an enchanting new lounge, located next door to Paradiso, also an Exxir property.

If Paradiso is chic and tropical, then Bar Eden is darker and moodier, with whiffs of Provence, Tangiers, and Paris. The lounge features overgrown biophilic installations, inside and out, intertwined with playful prints, natural stone, and lavish old-world fixtures.

Is it time for a definition of biophilic design? Courtesy of Metropolis:

Biophilic design seeks to satisfy our innate need to affiliate with nature in modern buildings and cities. ... Biophilic design focuses on those aspects of the natural world that have contributed to human health and productivity in the age-old struggle to be fit and survive. Thus, desert or deep-sea habitats or microorganisms or alien or extinct species or other obscure aspects of nature are largely irrelevant as aspects of biophilic design because they offer little if anything in the way of sustained benefits to people. ... Successful biophilic designs are inspired by qualities and features of natural settings without being exact duplicates.

Bar Eden encourages visitors to intermingle in its indoor-outdoor, greenhouse-style environs while enjoying wines, beer, classic cocktails by Beverage Director Iluggy Recinos, and innovative bar bites by Executive Chef Nick Hurry.

Menu standouts include a cocktail called Fountain of Youth with English gin, Meyer & eureka lemon, sherry, and champagne. The food will be seasonal fare such as tempura beer-battered zucchini blossoms with fennel and green goddess dressing.

The theme will be elevated yet approachable, maintaining Paradiso's commitment to accessible price points and hospitality.

The Botanist opened in August 2019 with the feel of a vintage laboratory, featuring an ever-changing menu of botanical drinks, hailed by many as a cocktail destination. It closed in July 2022.

Exxir's family of concepts includes Paradiso, the Mediterranean restaurant in Bishop Arts; Good Companions, the casual cafe; and Bishop Lane, a sandy outdoor bar.