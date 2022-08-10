New restaurant at Plano food hall serves brunch and breakfast all day and night

Legacy Hall, the food hall in Plano, has a new concept that is all about brunch. Called Brunch Club, it's serving breakfast and brunch at all hours including all day and late at night.

This new concept opened a few weeks ago with a menu heavy on Southern comfort food. It's located on the third floor, next to High Bar, in a space that was previously Degenhardt's Brat Haus. Bye brats, hi brunch.

According to a release, Brunch Club is the brainchild of chef Brett Curtis, creator of The Dock food truck and founder of Dock Local, the seafood concept he opened at Legacy Hall in 2020, who was inspired to open this new offering because of his love for breakfast.

The release also says Curtis himself eats breakfast for dinner multiple times a week. It's true.

"Brunch Club is a place that offers something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a family-friendly day out, a work lunch, or a late-night out with live music and dancing," he says in a statement. "Brunch Club adds a unique offering to the food hall that we feel complements the programming and existing eateries."



The menu at Brunch Club features dishes such as

Crab Cake Benedict - crab cakes, poached eggs, creole hollandaise, spinach, gouda grits or country potatoes

Steak ‘N’ Eggs - flat iron steak, chimichurri sauce, eggs, gouda grits or country potatoes

Shrimp ‘N’ Grits - cheese grits, shrimp, smoked sausage, bacon, white wine Cajun butter sauce

Buttermilk Cakes - 3 buttermilk pancakes, syrup, sea salt, and whipped butter

Country Eggs - eggs, country potatoes, bacon or sausage, and toast

Other bites include Nashville hot fish sliders, fried green tomatoes, beignets, nachos, sticky ribs, and spinach queso.

They call it a menu that satisfies a craving for brunch any time of day.

This is a troubling trend beginning to foment. No one knows better than CultureMap that brunch is hugely popular — but a key element of that popularity is that brunch is not available all day every day. It's a special-occasion thing for weekends (more specifically, weekend day drinking), a respite from the other days. Having brunch available any time you want seems like the best way to destroy the mystique of brunch. Do not anger the brunch gods.