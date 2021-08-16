Tiff's Treats delivers cookie shops to 2 buzzy new Dallas locations

Cookies cookies everywhere: Tiff's Treats, the Austin-based company that delivers warm cookies, is opening two more shops in Dallas, both in buzzy neighborhoods where the local resident population is more than likely to snap them right up.

According to a release, the locations are as follows:

Oak Cliff's Kessler Park, at 2242 Fort Worth Ave. #135

East Dallas' Casa Linda neighborhood, at 9540 Garland Rd. #411

The two new shops bring the number of Tiff's Treats locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to a grand total of 19.

Co-founder Tiffany Chen says they're seeing great demand for more cookies in the Dallas area.

"These additional stores will help give our customers shorter delivery times and more convenient options across town to stop in for a warm cookie or pick up a fresh dozen," Chen says.

The Kessler Park store is open as of August 16. Delivery service covers Kessler Park, Bishop Arts, Trinity Groves, Winnetka Heights, Cockrell Hill, and North Oak Cliff.

The Casa Linda store, located at the corner of Garland Road and Buckner Boulevard, opens next week with delivery to Casa Linda, Forest Hills, and other areas immediately north of I-30. The store also brings faster delivery service to Lakewood, Lake Highlands and surrounding neighborhoods.

Regular business hours for the two stores are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.

"Kessler Park is a fantastic location for us, offering a home base for quicker delivery of our treats to the rapidly growing area southwest of downtown," Chen says. "The Casa Linda residential area has kept our downtown Dallas and Hillcrest stores busy for years, and we’re happy to offer these customers a closer option for pick-up and walk-in orders."

They'll host a grand opening celebration for each store, with proceeds benefiting the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which awards grants to organizations focusing on children’s wellbeing, health and education, as follows:

Kessler Park Grand Opening: Saturday, August 21st, 10 am–12 pm. Tickets here.

Casa Linda Grand Opening: Saturday, August 28th, 10 am–12 pm. Get tickets.

A $5 ticket get you a dozen warm cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors: chocolate chip and snickerdoodle.

You can purchase two dozen additional cookies for $5 per dozen, and there'll be prizes if you're willing to maniacally lineup before 10 am that include a first prize gift of a $250 Tiff's Treats gift card and Tiff's Treats Elites membership for a year, featuring unlimited free deliveries and special deals.

If eating the cookies is not enough, you'll soon be able to read about them, too: Tiffany and Leon Chen signed a book publishing deal with Harper Horizon to tell the story of how they took the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers that has raised $85 million in funding. The book will be available in 2022 and will include homemade versions of some of their favorite cookie recipes.

The company was formed in 1999 after Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date and baked and delivered a batch of cookies as an apology. They were 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time.