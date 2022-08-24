Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to operate food truck in downtown Dallas

State Fair of Texas classic Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs will be selling its corny dogs in downtown Dallas on a regular basis.

According to a release, they'll set up a food truck at Klyde Warren Park (KWP) later this fall.

The park is known for hosting food trucks regularly on the downtown side of the park in Food Truck Lane. But Fletcher's won't be with those food trucks. Fletcher's will get its own berth opposite Food Truck Lane, in a special location on the East Lawn, by a soon-to-be-revealed new fountain called the Nancy Best Fountain.

They're calling it a "permanent" installation, but it's still a food truck with wheels and such, so theoretically it could drive away any time it liked.

Fletcher's is designing a new truck for this, but in the interim will make appearances at KWP events with one of their two mobile trailers, which they use for events outside of the State Fair of Texas.

At the park, they'll serve all six varieties of Corny Dogs, plus seasoned curly fries and lemonade.

Fletcher's CEO Aaron Fletcher says in a statement that they've been searching for a partnership exactly like this.

"What better place than our hometown of Dallas and what better place than beautiful Klyde Warren Park?" he says.

As a preview, Fletcher's will be at Klyde Warren Park on Friday August 26 from 11 am-7 pm.