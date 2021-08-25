Glam bar with photo-ops galore opens in vintage downtown Dallas building

After more than two years in the making, there's a new bar about to debut in a cool downtown Dallas building. Called Rokwood, it'll open on the westernmost edge of downtown at 600 Jackson St., a century-old brick building a block away from Union Station, where it will open in the fall.

It's been in the works for quite a while: since 2019.

The location was previously a sweet two-story pale brick building with old-school multi-paned windows — the kind of office that would be perfect for a movie private eye or second-rate lawyer like William Hurt in Body Heat. And for years, it was in fact some kind of law office or another, before becoming home to the offices of a construction company called MW Builders.

But that's all gone now. It's been transformed into an upscale entertainment venue, with stucco-style cladding and wood accents on the exterior.

Inside, the decor is over-the-top, with ornate chandeliers, gilded mirrors, and leather chesterfields.

Original accents include:

a cascading wall of green plants, which have become de rigeur these days

a private "emerald room"

a vintage turquoise photo booth

a claw-foot bathtub that sits like a coffee table in the middle of a tableau of couches, and which the release says is perfect for photo ops

A rooftop patio is also in the works.

It'll operate as a nightclub Thursdays through Saturdays, with resident DJs and no cover charge outside of special events, which will include bringing in local talent and celebrity guests.

The bar program will feature wines and spirits, plus cocktails ranging from classics like the Paloma and Old Fashioned, to creative originals like the Red Riviera with cognac, raspberry, lemon, and mint.

VIP tables and bottle service are available for corporate groups and private parties.

The rest of the week, the venue will be available for private events, including weddings, birthday parties, product launches, charity balls, and corporate functions. The space features several areas that can be sectioned off to accommodate gatherings of multiple sizes, with one-of-a-kind artwork, stylish furnishings, and striking lighting to seal the deal.

The release doesn't elaborate on the ownership but the managing partner is Matt Jones, who previously worked with glitzy places like the Lorenzo Hotel, The Stoneleigh, Pretty Diver, and Townhouse.