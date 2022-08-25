Dallas hot rodder Richard Rawlings to open mega-restaurant-bar in Lewisville

Richard Rawlings, celebrity hot rodder and star of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud and owner of the famous Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, has some tasty plans in the works for this fall.

His massive new restaurant and live music venue, Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, is set to open at the Boardwalk at Mercer Crossing, a collection of retail stores and restaurants being built by Centurion American Development Group on I-635 near Luna Road in Farmers Branch.

Rawlings is partnered with Refined Hospitality Concepts (Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge, Sfereco, Statler Dallas) on the project, which will encompass 40,000 square feet with a rooftop bar and live music stage, with a Tex-Mex and barbecue menu theme.

Construction is underway with an opening set for spring 2023. Refined Hospitality Concepts (RHC) will also open new locations of Primo's and Sfereco at Mercer Crossing, slated to debut in fall 2022.

Now the partnership has a second Gas Monkey in the mix.

In addition to Farmers Branch, Hall and Rawlings are planning a second Gas Monkey Bar & Grill in Lewisville, at 1951 N. Summit Ave., on the former site of the Zone Action Park.

This location will include not only the restaurant, bar, and live music venue, but also putt putt golf, go cart racing, classic car displays and amusement rides. It'll open sometime in 2023.

In a statement, Refined Hospitality Concepts CEO Robert Hall expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership.

"Working with Richard to reinvent Gas Monkey Bar & Grill has been such a great creative exercise," Hall says.

Gas Monkey will incorporate a live music venue and experience that appeals to a diverse audience, with family-friendly fun during the day and live music at night. In addition to food and drink, it will sell Gas Monkey branded merchandise. It's the flagship for a series of new restaurant and entertainment destinations Rawlings has planned in partnership with RHC.

Meanwhile, they're plotting a tide-me-over: Called Primo's Gas Monkey Cantina, it will be a limited-run venue that opens at Mercer Crossing at the same time that Primo's and Sfereco open in the fall.

"We've been meeting weekly to innovate on ways we can give fans a sneak peak of the Gas Monkey experience when we open Primo's Gas Monkey Cantina later this year," Hall says.

Rawlings first founded Gas Monkey Garage in 2004, then rocketed to fame when Fast N' Loud debuted in 2012. The show subsequently spawned spinoffs such as Demolition Theater, Misfit Garage, and Garage Rehab.

Rawlings also owned previously owned a two-pronged concept which included Gas Monkey Live and Gas Monkey Bar & Grill. In 2021, it re-emerged as a similar concept with new management under the name Amplified.

Rawlings is about to sell off nearly his entire collection of classic restored cars in a big auction set to take place in September.