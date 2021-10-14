Richard Rawlings revives Gas Monkey concept in new Dallas location

Colorful automotive personality Richard Rawlings is back with Gas Monkey round two: He's partnered with Refined Hospitality Concepts to reopen his famed dining and entertainment destination, Gas Monkey Dallas, at the Mercer Boardwalk development on LBJ Freeway near Luna Road.

According to a release, it'll open in 2022.

Gas Monkey Dallas will offer a whole new live music venue and experience – the evolution of the monkey. Gas Monkey Garage has become a cultural icon in the automotive landscape, and this new iteration appeals to a diverse audience, with family-friendly fun during the day and a rocking live music scene at night.

The 40,000 square-foot Mercer Boardwalk venue will offer a rooftop bar, live music stage and lots of green space. Fans will find all the Gas Monkey merchandise, including new items created specifically for the entertainment venues. Rawlings’ fans can even reserve a spot at Richard’s Table, when he is not using it himself.

Gas Monkey Dallas will be the flagship for a series of new restaurant and entertainment destinations Rawlings is planning to open, several in conjunction with Farmers Branch-based Refined Hospitality Concepts. Rawlings selected the Mercer Crossing locale because it is less than a mile and a half from the Gas Monkey Garage, making it a convenient destination for both fans and for Rawlings himself.

“Gas Monkey Dallas will be easy to see, find and visit, with its access from LBJ Freeway,” explained Rawlings. “Our fans travel from all over the world to visit us in Dallas, and we want to make it just as easy for them to dine, drink and enjoy with us at our new playground.”

The restaurant will offer an eclectic menu of regional specialties. Rawlings is working to create a menu of all of his favorites, ranging from barbecue, Tex-Mex, country and a few surprises.

The Refined Hospitality Team is excited about what Gas Monkey Dallas brings to the Farmers Branch development.

“When we began to work with Mehrdad Moayedi and the development team at Centurion American on the dining concepts for Mercer Boardwalk, we wanted to create a real destination for all of North Texas,” said Refined Hospitality Concepts CEO Robert Hall. “Gas Monkey Dallas will create the type of energy and excitement we’ve wanted to bring to this area.”

While Rawlings is excited about the new destination, he reminds fans that they can still experience the Gas Monkey brand and see Rawlings at the Gas Monkey Garage and store at 2330 Merrell Rd. in Dallas. He plans a series of events and activations there to welcome fans and friends during the coming months.

Rawlings has plans to expand the brand with additional locations in Texas and other markets, including a planned expansion to Las Vegas in the future. Gas Monkey Dallas is slated to open in mid-2022.

Richard Rawlings established Gas Monkey Garage in 2004 with the goal of being a world-renowned hot rod shop. In 2012 Gas Monkey Garage became the focus of Discovery Channel’s “Fast N’ Loud.” The show spawned multiple television spinoffs including “Demolition Theater,” “Misfit Garage” and “Garage Rehab.”

Founded in 2019, Refined Hospitality Concepts is a subsidiary of Centurion American whose brands include Primo’s MX, Bourbon & Banter, Scout, Overeasy, Waterproof and Sfereco and partner brands including Gas Monkey, Boi Na Braza and Parliament.