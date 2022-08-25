Sfereco Italian-American restaurant rolls out meatballs for people of Plano

The people of Plano will soon get pizza and meatballs galore with the opening of Sfereco, a new Italian-American restaurant Sfereco opening at 1941 Preston Rd. #1004, at the intersection of Park Boulevard, in a space previously home to a Palio Pizza Cafe, which closed in 2021. According to a release, the restaurant will open in mid-September.

This will be Sfereco's fourth location after downtown Dallas, Lewisville, and the River Walk in Flower Mound. Sfereco is part of the Refined Hospitality Concepts (RHC) family, which also includes restaurants such as Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge, Scout, and Overeasy.

Refined Hospitality Concepts CEO Robert Hall says in a statement that they've had Plano on their list for a while, and are especially pleased to be at such a prime intersection.

The location comprises 3,200 square feet and will boast a Spaghetti Western-themed interior, with a private event space and a patio that seats 50.

Sfereco offers quick-service dining in a polished yet casual atmosphere.

A full-service bar will offer patrons a curated selection of beer, wine and craft cocktails, including a menu of Italian-inspired specialty libations and signature house frozens.

The menu centers on the meatball in a variety of styles, with a build-your-own approach that allows you to tailor pizzas and meatball dishes to your own liking. The menu also features vegan and gluten-free options, including an Impossible Meatball and a cauliflower-crust option for pizzas.

The restaurant has budget- and family-friendly weekly specials that seem sure to please Plano diners, including a Sunday deal in which kids under 12 eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée; and Meatball Mondays, dine-in only, with traditional Meatballs for $1.