Breakfast Brothers bring soul food and breakfast all day to Arlington

There's a soulful new restaurant that just opened in Arlington: Called Breakfast Brothers, it's a Black-owned spot located at 130 Bardin Rd., where it's serving breakfast all day as well as po'boys, lobster, and wings.

The Brothers are Ricky Booker and Jonathan Briley-Smith, former club owners who began offering food to keep their club customers from going elsewhere. They started out in 2017 with a trailer, using family recipes for dishes such as catfish & grits.

After the pandemic, they did an unusual pivot, into the idea of opening an actual brick & mortar restaurant, and moved into the Arlington space that was previously occupied by Smoq'd, which closed in late 2019.

The menu was developed from Booker's own home cooking, which he calls traditional comfort food with an indulgent twist.

Menu items include:

Pork chops & eggs

Ribeye & eggs

Shrimp & grits

French toast

They have five omelets including a veggie and a meat lovers, plus chicken & waffles, red velvet waffle, and a few interesting signature dishes such as waffle tacos — consisting of chicken tenders inside a Belgian waffle — and a grilled peanut butter & jelly sandwich with banana and strawberries.

Lunch options include a cheeseburger, chicken and shrimp po'boys, and a veggie fried rice which you can get topped with chicken, shrimp, or lobster. They like lobster: They also have fried lobster tail & shrimp combo, as well as a lobster roll and lobster mac & cheese.

There are wings with 10 varieties of sauces, and an assortment of baskets, with choice from fried catfish, fried shrimp, chicken tenders, or Southern-style fried ribs.

Southern-style sides include collard greens, fried corn on the cob, homestyle potatoes, and fried pickles.

They also have an indulgent version of loaded fries topped with Southern-style buffalo chicken tenders, fried egg, nacho cheese, jalapeno, and sour cream, for $15.

They've done an excellent job on the space, with upscale yet comfortable booths, colorful plateware, and a cool red-and-white checked tile floor.

They're ambitious, with a goal to open other locations — this one is called "Breakfast Brothers #1." There's even a spice mix called their All Purpose Seasoning, used in their wing sauces, on their meat entrees, collard greens, and crispy fries. No surprise, they're aiming to get it into supermarkets.

The restaurant is open at 7 am every day, and closes at 7 pm on weekdays, with later hours on Friday-Saturday nights.