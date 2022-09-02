Dallas Cowboys debut nachos and more new snacks at Arlington stadium

The Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 season at AT&T Stadium is about to begin, and they've unfurled a slate of new foods to go-with.

These new culinary creations will debut on Sunday, September 11 at the home opening game when the Cowboys play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The menu is from Legends at AT&T Stadium, their on-site food purveyor. In a release, their food & beverage director George Wasai gives props to one particular dish.

"Next-level flavor for fans is what this season is all about, continuing our tradition of delivering an extraordinary culinary experience for local fans and those visiting at AT&T Stadium," Wasai says. "Our famous Cowboys Mac N Cheese has a new option with lobster that we are so excited for fans to enjoy this new addition, with all of the new comfort food sandwiches and more."

That must be some mac & cheese to get its own shout-out.

New dishes include:

Steak Sandwich . Beef dipped in au jus and piled on a toasted bun with arugula, provolone cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, and caramelized onions

. Beef dipped in au jus and piled on a toasted bun with arugula, provolone cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, and caramelized onions Lobster Mac-N-Cheese . Their "famous" Cowboys Mac-N-Cheese with chunks of garlic-butter-poached lobster

. Their "famous" Cowboys Mac-N-Cheese with chunks of garlic-butter-poached lobster Torta . Soft bolillo bun with fresh refried beans, choice of chicken, barbacoa, or pork, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and guacamole

. Soft bolillo bun with fresh refried beans, choice of chicken, barbacoa, or pork, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and guacamole Fried Mozzarella Burger . Bun piled with fried mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, Angus burger patty, and pepper jack cheese

. Bun piled with fried mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, Angus burger patty, and pepper jack cheese Mozzarella Sticks . with marinara sauce

. with marinara sauce Mango Habanero Chicken Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw . Fried chicken tossed in mango-habanero sauce, topped with pineapple slaw

. Fried chicken tossed in mango-habanero sauce, topped with pineapple slaw Muffuletta . Focaccia bread topped with olive salad, capicola, mortadella, ham, salami, provolone, and mozzarella cheese

. Focaccia bread topped with olive salad, capicola, mortadella, ham, salami, provolone, and mozzarella cheese Coffee. From Black Rifle Coffee

Wasai also touts the vegetarian (not vegan) menu, stating that "our Plant Based Touchdown program with vegetarian options for fans has been so successful, and we are honored to help have an impact on game day both in Stadium and at home with adding more produce and big flavor vegetables and vegetarian options to their familiar and favorite game day menu options."

Launched in 2021, their plant-based offerings feature vegetarian dishes, some using produce from WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College in Dallas. They're available at the Plant-Based/Vegetarian Carts located at sections U411 and U441.

And the menu includes:

Awesome Plant-Based Burger . With lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and chipotle aioli

. With lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and chipotle aioli Buffalo Chick’n Nachos . Blue corn tortilla chips topped with jalapeño jack queso, Sweet Earth's plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, and pickled jalapeños

. Blue corn tortilla chips topped with jalapeño jack queso, Sweet Earth's plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, and pickled jalapeños Touchdown Tots . Tator Tots drizzled with our jalapeño jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, Sweet Earth plant-based chicken tossed in Cholula sauce

. Tator Tots drizzled with our jalapeño jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, Sweet Earth plant-based chicken tossed in Cholula sauce Plant-Based Chicken Avocado Wrap . Crispy plant-based chicken, avocado, lettuce, and ranch, wrapped in a tortilla

. Crispy plant-based chicken, avocado, lettuce, and ranch, wrapped in a tortilla Plant-Based Chopped Chicken Salad. Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, charred corn, plant-based crispy chicken, and black beans in creamy herb dressing

There's another separate menu for suites that has dishes like hummus, empanadas, and plant-based chicken sliders.