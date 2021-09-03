Austin Food + Wine Festival pops the cork on big return for fall 2021

Let’s all raise a toast to the fruitful return of one of Texas' most enticing culinary events. After its pandemic-forced cancellation in 2020, the Austin Food + Wine Festival returns this fall for a weekend packed with food, wine, and spirits offerings from some of the area’s most noted chefs and brands.

The 10th annual Austin Food + Wine Festival will take place at Auditorium Shores and the newly refurbished Republic Square Park in downtown Austin November 5-7. Tickets are on sale at austinfoodandwinefestival.com/tickets.

This year's festival will feature all the elements foodies crave, from competitions and cooking demos to interactive fire pit presentations, live music, book signings, and yeah, a whole heck of a lot of samples from local chefs and restaurants, plus wine, beer, and cocktails.

Additional programming announcements will be made as the event nears, but here’s what’s on tap so far.

November 5

The fest kicks off with Grillin’ and Chillin’, chef Tim Love’s hands-on grilling dinner party at Auditorium Shores. The interactive and informative party will include grilling, drinks, and dinner beneath the Austin skyline. Attendees will share a charcoal grill with a partner and prepare their own dinner as Love guides them through the menu while offering tips for how to become a grilling expert. (Note: The Grillin’ and Chillin’ event is exclusively included with All-In tickets.)

November 6-7

The festival pops into high gear with cooking demonstrations, book signings, and an interactive area where chefs and pitmasters will cook over fire pits and offer samples to attendees.

Chefs planning to share their live-fire cooking expertise at the fire pits showcase include:

John Bates , InterStellar BBQ

, InterStellar BBQ Sonya Coté , Hillside Farmacy and Store House Market + Eatery

, Hillside Farmacy and Store House Market + Eatery Lance Kirkpatrick , Stiles Switch BBQ

, Stiles Switch BBQ Tom Micklethwait and Ren Garcia , Micklethwait Craft Meats

, Micklethwait Craft Meats Marco Oglesby, The Switch

Attendees can also get to sampling signature dishes from some of the Austin area’s favorite restaurants and chefs, including:

Christopher Andrews , TLC

, TLC Jeff Balfour , Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery

, Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery Daniel Brooks , Licha’s Cantina

, Licha’s Cantina Jeff Brown , Old Thousand

, Old Thousand Jo Chan , Eberly

, Eberly Krystal Craig and Ian Thurwachter , Intero

, Intero Nick Ervan , Wax Myrtle

, Wax Myrtle Jacob Euler , Le Vacher

, Le Vacher Reed Faitak , Austin Daily Press

, Austin Daily Press James Flowers , 1417

, 1417 Rachelle Fox , Wicky’s Walkup

, Wicky’s Walkup John Gocong , Salty Cargo

, Salty Cargo Mark Grimes , Creekhouse

, Creekhouse Wade Guice , Juliet Italian Kitchen

, Juliet Italian Kitchen Victor Ibarra , Andiamo

, Andiamo CJ Jacobson , Aba

, Aba Andrea Juarez , Walton’s Fancy & Staple

, Walton’s Fancy & Staple Andy Knudson , Tillie’s

, Tillie’s Geronimo Lopez , Botika

, Botika Jason McVearry , Poke-Poke

, Poke-Poke Margarita and Nestor Mendez , Pueblo Viejo

, Pueblo Viejo Josh Neises , Lonesome Dove Austin

, Lonesome Dove Austin Daniel Olivella , Barlata Tapas Bar

, Barlata Tapas Bar Matthew Perez , The Beer Plant

, The Beer Plant Chris Rios , The Vegan Nom

, The Vegan Nom Ryan Samson , Vespaio and Enoteca

, Vespaio and Enoteca Jam Sanitchat , Thai Fresh

, Thai Fresh Carmen Valera , Tamale House East

, Tamale House East Ling Wu, Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

Chefs and authors who will share their expertise during cooking demos and convos include Dawn Burrell (Late August, Houston), Helene Henderson (Malibu Farm), Fermín Núñez (Suerte), Yoshi Okai (Otoko), and Jam Sanitchat (Thai Fresh).

Many festival foodies will delight in the return of Saturday evening’s signature tasting event, Rock Your Taco at Republic Square Park. Chefs will square off against one another to create the ultimate taco, as deemed by a people’s choice award.

Rock Your Taco competitors include Tatsu Aikawa (Ramen Tatsu-Ya); Nicola Blaque (Mi Roti, The Jerk Shack, San Antonio); Dawn Burrell; Tyson Cole (Uchi); Diego Galicia and Rico Torres (Mixtli, San Antonio); Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley (Foreign & Domestic), Helene Henderson; LeAnn Mueller (la Barbecue); Ryan Pera (Eight Row Flint, Houston); Jam Sanitchat; and Charles Schlienger (Sway).

Tickets

Two ticket options are available:

All-In tickets ($625), which include Saturday and Sunday festival access; access to interactive cooking demos and book signings; beer, wine, and cocktail tasting sessions; wood-fired culinary creations from the fire pits; samples from Austin chefs and restaurants; Friday night’s Grillin’ and Chillin’ with Tim Love; and Saturday night’s Rock Your Taco competition.

Weekender tickets ($250), which include Saturday and Sunday festival access; access to interactive cooking demos and book signings; beer, wine, and cocktail tastings.

Festival-goers must be at least 21 years old to attend. Detailed health info and entry policies will be released closer to the event date.

The event is presented by Food & Wine Magazine and Austin-based C3 Presents, and benefits the nonprofit Austin Food & Wine Alliance, which works to foster innovation in the local food and wine community through grants, educational programming, and a variety of events. Austin Food + Wine Festival has contributed more than $1.1 million to the alliance in support of these efforts.