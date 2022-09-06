SMU to start serving brisket from Dallas BBQ restaurant at football games

A Dallas restaurant is going to start serving BBQ at SMU football games and sporting events.

This and That Hospitality, parent of restaurants and bars such as The Whippersnapper, Tiny Victories, Alice Dallas, and Sfuzzi, has forged a partnership with SMU Athletics. Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, the barbecue restaurant in Dallas' Design District, will serve barbecue at home games inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

It begins September 10, at a game between SMU and Lamar University, when Ferris Wheelers will set up a stand inside Ford Stadium in the south end zone.

The menu will feature basics as well as rotating items, including brisket and pork sandwiches, pork belly on a stick, and mac & cheese with brisket - similar to Ferris Wheelers' State Fair-themed special menu.

They'll also establish a second station on The Boulevard, at a newly created spot called The Refill Station, where attendees can order Ferris Wheelers' food before or after the game. The Refill Station will approximate a Texas beer garden, with high-top tables set up.

Since The Refill Station is outside the stadium, it'll be open to non-game attendees, as well.

Ferris Wheelers, which won a CultureMap Tastemaker Award in 2018 for Best New Restaurant, will also serve BBQ at SMU basketball games starting in November.

The arrangement establishes This & That Hospitality as the Official BBQ of SMU Athletics and The Official Post Game Destination for all SMU Sports.

Sfuzzi, the iconic Italian restaurant that This and That revived in 2021 in the former Capitol Pub space at 2401 Henderson Ave., will become the designated Post-Game Destination, with game-specific events including hosting away game viewing parties.

The partnership won't stop at football and basketball, but will extend through the spring with other sports such as tennis.

"We have a lot of customers from SMU, and wanted to keep building that relationship," say This and That co-owners Phil Schanbaum and Brandon Hays in a statement.