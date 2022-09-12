These are the 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Oktoberfest events: the unofficial sign that fall is has arrived. This week brings the first of several German-themed festivals sure to dot the calendar soon, and it’s a big one that’ll draw around 50,000 guests. There are also two chocolate pairing events, two Tex-Mex restaurant birthdays (one turns two and the other, 104), and three eat-and-stroll tasting events. Practice balancing that drink and small plate now.

Wednesday, September 14

Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market

Are you really into comida? The Texas gourmet grocer will showcase top-rated Hispanic brands from around the world for this month-long festival that kicks off Wednesday. New and noteworthy items available for purchase are Spanish-tenderized octopus, Chorizo de San Manuel from Edinburg, Texas, pastel de elote with buttery corn bread, sweetened condensed milk and white corn, and Mexican wedding cookies. The festival will run through October 11.

Thursday, September 15

El Fenix 104th Anniversary

Visit the downtown Dallas location of this Tex-Mex institution for a 104th anniversary lunch special not to be missed. The first 104 folks to arrive starting at 11 am will receive $1.04 enchiladas (up to two enchiladas). There’ll be mariachi music and Mexican dancers from 11 am-1 pm. Visit any El Fenix location for all-day happy hour and $1.04 sopapillas.

Addison Oktoberfest

Approximately 50,000 folks are expected to visit Addison Circle Park for Addison’s 35th annual four-day festival of German culture, food, music, and beer – named one of the country’s most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations by Forbes and USA Today. Expect oompah music, sing-alongs, stein-hoisting and lots of sausage, schnitzel, strudel, and sauerkraut. Admission is free Thursday and Sunday, and $10 per person on Friday and Saturday. Kids nine and under are free all weekend.

An Evening with Desert Door Sotol at Dude, Sweet Chocolate

While sotol comes from a wild plant related to agave, the spirit is not tequila and it’s not mezcal. Try Desert Door’s version in several cocktails paired with chocolate during this tasting at Dude, Sweet Chocolate’s factory. Drinks will include ranch water, old fashioned, paloma, and straight sotol paired with chocolates, sopes, and empanadas. The tasting is $45 per person and begins at 7 pm.

Friday, September 16

Time 2 Fiesta – El Patio’s 2nd Birthday Party

The Lewisville Tex-Mex restaurant, loved for its tableside trompo al pastor, will celebrate two years with birthday party. Visit from 5-9 pm for DJ music, face painting, and even a bounce house. The party will continue on Sunday with El Patio’s all-you-can-eat brunch ($25 per person, plus tax and gratuity) from 11 am-2 pm with live mariachi music. Don’t miss sopes de mariscos, green enchiladas, and an action station with Cincoro tequila infused carnitas.

Saturday, September 17

Taste of Oak Cliff

Returning for its third year, the two-day food-centric event celebrates the restaurants and eateries of the diverse Oak Cliff neighborhood. There will be more than three dozen food vendors, featuring everything from tacos and turkey legs to ice cream and snow cones. General admission is $20 per person ($13 for kids 2-12), or $35 for both Saturday and Sunday ($20 for two-day admission for kids). All food and drink items will be available for purchase from each individual vendor. The event will run from 11 am-7 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Mexican Independence Day Tea Party at Dude, Sweet Chocolate

The popular Dallas chocolatier will host a tea party with Mexican flair at its “mothership” headquarters. Menu highlights include pozole, pork tamales, chicken mole with Mexican rice, tres leches cake, and of course, chocolate. Tickets are $59 per person and the event will run from 12-2 pm.

World of Foodies at Historic Downtown Carrollton

Stroll through multiple culturally diverse food vendors during this downtown Carrollton foodie festival. A $30 “foodie passport” is good for 10 food samples and one drink from the bar with a souvenir glass. There’ll also be live performances celebrating multiple nationalities along with yard games and craft vendors. The event will run from 3-9 pm.

Sunday, September 18

Gelato Fest at Eataly

Explore 12 gelato stations across the store, featuring frozen favorites like classic gelato, boozy sorbetto, affogato, sweet focaccia with gelato, and more. Admission is free, but each taste requires a ticket. Get one ticket for $3, five tickets for $12, 15 tickets for $30 or taste all of the gelato with 24 tickets for $45. Complimentary gelato-making classes will be held at 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm, and the event will run from 3-6 pm.

Monday, September 19

Battered & Brewed Beer Dinner at Urban Seafood

Embrace all things fried. This four-course dinner at Plano’s Urban Seafood will feature four fried seafood courses paired with beer. Dinner is $75 per person and begins at 6:30 pm.