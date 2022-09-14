Chef-driven Tex Mex favorite to open in downtown Dallas' East Quarter

Downtown Dallas gets a new restaurant featuring a chef's take on Tex-Mex: Muchacho, the restaurant concept from chef Omar Flores, will open in East Quarter, the downtown development from Todd Interests.

According to a release, Muchacho will open at 2110 Jackson St. at the corner of Cesar Chavez Blvd. in the 300 Pearl building in early 2023.

Muchacho will join other East Quarter restaurants that include three by chef Nick Badovinus: National Anthem, already open, plus two additional concepts from Badovinus opening this fall (Brass Ram and Pop Top_.

“With the addition of Muchacho alongside National Anthem, East Quarter has solidified itself as a premier culinary neighborhood in Dallas,” said Todd Interests managing partner Patrick Todd. “Muchacho is a fun and lively eatery that executes at the highest level.”

Created by James Beard-nominated chef Omar Flores, Muchacho in East Quarter will be the third DFW location for the Tex-Mex establishment. The concept prides itself on adding a modern flair to both Texan and regional Mexican cuisine, combining the best of barbecue and spice for a truly unique dining experience.