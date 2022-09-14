Audacious over-the-top brunch spot from the Northeast debuts in Dallas

It's brunch all day New England-style thanks to a new restaurant opening in Dallas' Victory Park: Called The Place 2 Be, it's an iconic all-day brunch concept based in Connecticut that's opening its first location outside of the Northeast in Dallas.

The restaurant will be located at 2401 Victory Park Ln., formerly Dibs on Victory, with an opening slated for 2023.

A release describes it as an audacious brand, that's a good word, that is popular on social media for its over-the-top plating and "content-friendly" decor, also a good word.

It's part of The Statement Group, a female-only owned restaurant group, also good, founded in Hartford by Gina Luari who opened the first location of The Place 2 Be in 2016. She says in a statement that Dallas represents a big step.

"For the first time ever, we are taking The Place 2 Be outside of New England — the first of more national locations to come," Luari says. "We couldn’t be more excited to share our brand’s bold and cheeky brunch experience with such an iconic city and its amazing community; a community whose passion is a defining trait, as it is for TP2B."

There are currently four locations: three in Connecticut in West Hartford, Downtown Hartford, and the South End of Hartford, they've got all of Hartford covered, plus a fourth in Springfield, Massachusetts at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, plus two more in the works.

Dallas will be the seventh, and the largest yet with nearly 6,900 square feet. It'll also be their only location to date with a rooftop patio, complete with a bar and a view of American Airlines Center.

Two Food Network Chopped champions run the culinary side: Chef Xavier Santiago, Culinary Director, and Chef Maurice “Mo” Major, Assistant Culinary Director.

The menus are different at each location, but all include breakfast foods plus burgers, salads, wraps, melts, and a big selection of coffee and espresso drinks. Much of it is over-the-top.

For breakfast, there are omelets, benedicts, pancakes, waffles, chicken & waffles, and a variety of French toasts such as a Churro French toast, featuring challah bread topped with a churro-buttercream-chocolate and dulce de leche drizzle.

Cookies 'N Cream Oreo Pancakes is all about sweet excess, featuring five pancakes topped with crumble Oreos, vanilla sauce, chocolate sauce, powder sugar, Oreo cookie sandwiches, whipped cream, and maple syrup.

Steak and Cheese Quesadilla has rib eye, caramelized onions and peppers, mushrooms, American cheese, spicy mayo, and a sunny side egg.

Cuban Ruben is a blend of two sandwiches — a Cuban and a Rueben — featuring three slices of thick white bread topped with ham, American cheese, pickles, pastrami, pickled onions, Swiss cheese, and spicy mustard.

The Hangry Grilled Cheese is made with Italian bread, American cheese, mozzarella, ham, bacon, cheese sauce, and a sunny side egg, with choice of French fries or curly fries.

Beverages include humongous milkshakes in flavors such as Cotton Candy and Birthday Cake, which can be spiked with alcohol. There's a full bar that includes a selection of cocktails such as the Booty Call, a $45 sharable drink containing tequila and blue raspberry that's served in a bum-shaped vessel; and the Big Ass Mimosa, a $60 drink served in an oversized tulip glass that's bigger than an arm.

Menu categories are sassy, such as the section of waffles and pancakes labeled "WAP," or the Day Drinking category that features a drink called Go Bottomless! (refilled with a cautious eye towards over-imbibing).

Being picture-ready for social media is a priority, but they also strive to operate differently, from compensating staff fairly to creating a cohesive atmosphere, to a nontraditional POS and management they say puts the guest experience first.