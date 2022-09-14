Football is here (and fall isn't far behind). If you're just here for the snacks, then Whole Foods Market is ready to make all your chip, dip, food, and drink fantasies come true.

From full-on catering to grab-and-go goodies, here are some winning game day grub ideas:

Catering

Serve as few as four people or an entire team for everyday entertaining and special occasions with catering that's freshly prepared in stores. Whole Foods Market requires each item they prepare to meet their quality standards, which ban more than 230 colors, flavors, preservatives, and other ingredients, and ensures meat used must be from animals raised with no antibiotics ever.

Level up your next game day spread with these winning appetizers, party platters, snacks, drinks, and treats.

Appetizers: Everything you need for a classic tailgate setup that’s ready to heat and serve. Choose from quesadilla platters (with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo), three flavors of chicken wings (with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dip), cocktail meatballs (with marinara or barbecue sauce), chicken tenders with honey mustard, and more.

Party Pinwheel Platter: A crowd favorite and mess-free option that includes roast beef and cheddar, pesto chicken, and grilled vegetable pinwheels.

Snacks: Give everyone something to nibble on with a cubed meat and cheese platter, smoked fish dip platter, spinach artichoke puffs, Chick’n taquitos, and vegetable crudités with hummus (the last three are vegetarian-friendly).

Sweets: Finish each game on a high note with vegan brownies and chocolate chip cookies or a fresh fruit platter.

Shop the catering lineup and pre-order for easy in-store pickup here.

365 by Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market offers their 365 brand to make shopping for affordable and high-quality products easy for customers, with more than 3,500 products that must meet their quality standards. Find everything you need to be the MVP:

Beverages: Shop a selection of canned drinks for the ice chest including 365 brand cola and sparkling waters, with flavors like black cherry, ginger, grapefruit, and lime. Bottled beverages make a great base for cocktails and mocktails. Try Whole Foods Market’s line of organic Italian sodas with fun flavors like orange hibiscus and wild berry.

Snacks: Be as unexpected as that new player on the field with 365 brand garbanzo and lentil chips or new ancient grains and flaxseed pita crackers, both great options to pair with your favorite dips.

Bring on the flavor with 365 brand Texas BBQ kettle cooked potato chips, spicy cheese curls, and organic chili cheese corn chips.

Add some color to your spread with 365 brand organic blue corn tortilla chips, paired with made-in-house guacamole, pico de gallo, and salsas.

And 365 brand animal cookies — frosted, honey cinnamon, chocolate chip, or vanilla — ensure a sweet final score.

Explore more Whole Foods Market game day offerings and recipes here.

---

CultureMap is celebrating this fall season of sports with The Tailgate, an all-out party devoted to a favorite Texas pastime. Whole Foods Market will be there with their favorite catering bites and 365 brand snacks. Get tickets now.