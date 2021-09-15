Gourmet ice cream shop by SMU opens outlet in Dallas' Casa Linda Plaza

A highly regarded Dallas ice cream shop in Snider Plaza by SMU is spinning off a second location. Baldo's Ice Cream, which made its debut in early 2019 in the old Goff's space at 6401 Hillcrest Rd., is opening a location in East Dallas' favorite shopping center: Casa Linda Plaza, at 9449 Garland Rd.

They're taking over the storefront that was previously occupied by Steel City Pops. According to a spokesperson, the shop will open its doors on September 24.

Baldo's is named for a mythical character called Mr. Baldo, a whimsical, grandfatherly figure who has traveled the world, who serves as their logo and mascot.

The idea was launched by three SMU grads who came in with an "anything but vanilla" approach by incorporating a chef's touch to their menu items, both hot and cold, with unique ice cream flavors, coffee drinks, loose-leaf teas, and baked treats including blueberry muffins. It's owned by Ashlee Kleinert, who also owns Ruthie's Food Trucks.

Special touches include making their own waffle cones. Notable creations have included flavors such as coffee Oreo, featuring coffee ice cream with cookie chunks; strawberry shortcake, featuring strawberry jam-flavored ice cream with cake crumbles throughout; cookie dough; birthday cake; and non-dairy guava sorbet.

If you can't decide, they offer a six-flavor ice cream flight, with six cones lined up neatly on a special wooden display.

One dessert special features a big chocolate chip cookie baked in a skillet, topped with your choice of ice cream. They also do decadent sundaes and ice cream cakes to go.

Located directly across the street from SMU, their proximity to the campus has made them a coed favorite, and they're a big destination for families in the area who come out for a cone.

Baldo's also has a mobile push cart, which can be spotted at the Arboretum and Klyde Warren Park.