Dallas art and restaurant worlds collide with these 3 new exhibits

One not-so-secret secret about the restaurant world is that it's a creative cauldron filled with artsy types, from servers who are part-time actors to chefs who play guitar. It's not a stretch to say that some chefs make art in the kitchen.

These three new installations in Dallas reinforce that everlasting connection between restaurants and fine arts.

Fairmont Hotel pop-up

Ember is the name of a pop-up bar located at the Fairmont Hotel, now stationed in the hotel's Artist-in-Residence space at the corner of Akard and Ross Streets through September.

Ember showcases the oeuvre of executive sous chef Katie Symons, a lifelong artist who really got into painting during the pandemic, specifically painting scenes of Dallas on larger-than-life canvases.

In addition to art on the walls, Ember will feature a special menu including a French Onion Brulée Burger, Grilled Shrimp Glass Noodle Bowl, Toasted S’more Martini, and Fairmont Dallas signature Smoked Old Fashioned plus other drinks created in partnership with Tupps Brewery, Texas Ale Project, and Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

Brad Fuller exhibit

Most know Brad Fuller as the longtime Director of Operations at Al Biernat's. Turns out he's a painter, too.

Over the years, Fuller has used his creative eye in many ways, with commissioned illustrations, paintings, and design work, including overseeing the architecture and interior design of Al Biernat's North in 2017. When the pandemic hit in 2020, Fuller leaned into his artwork as a creative outlet and form of meditation. He's placed commissioned pieces in client homes, as well as the Blue Bar upstairs at Al Biernat's North.

Now Fuller is taking his art to the public, launching bradfuller.art and showing his work for the first time, at the Patrick Jones Gallery in Dallas' Design District where his exhibit will debut with a reception on Thursday September 23 from 7-10 pm, with beverages and light bites from Al Biernat's.

Those interested in attending can register at this link.

Sculpture at Eataly

Eataly Dallas at NorthPark Center has installed a new piece by a Dallas artist: Called Due Ellissi Reflector Garden Floral & Formation Sound & Color, it's by Nathan Carter, and will be a permanent exhibition inside Eataly Dallas, where it is hoped its bright kinetic energy will be visible both from the first floor Caffè Lavazza as well as the second-floor marketplace.

The Italian marketplace is further embracing its "Patronage of the Arts" theme with a series of art-inspired events. Since March, they've hosted the "Art Spotlight" with NorthPark Center, a monthly program bringing together local arts organizations, Italian artists, and the art of food and drink.

To introduce Due Ellissi Reflector Garden Floral & Formation Sound & Color (can we just call it Due Ellisi?), Eataly will host a class in La Scuola di Eataly, their cooking school, featuring an appearance by Nathan Carter himself, on September 18. Attendees will sip Italian wine and snack on meats and cheeses as they watch Carter and an Eataly chef prepare some of Carter's favorite Italian foods, get tastes of the dishes, and learn about Carter's inspiration and work.