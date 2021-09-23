Fall dishes hit Dallas restaurants in all their pumpkin-spice glory

With the first day of fall under our belt and with Dallas temperatures dropping to the mid-'50s, it's not too soon to start talking about fall dishes: pumpkin cupcakes and pecan pancakes and all things cinnamon and clove.

If you're in the mood for a taste of fall, we've made a list:

Bellagreen Autumn Seasonal Menu

Fast-casual chain has comforting new dishes starring fall fruits and vegetables including butternut squash & pesto soup with butternut squash, potatoes, orange, pesto, pumpkin seeds, and microgreens. Harvest Salad has butternut squash, beets, quinoa, mixed greens, and fig vinaigrette. Autumn Paleo Salmon Tacos has butternut squash and cabbage on almond-flour tortillas. Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake has a coconut-hemp seed-almond flour gluten-free crust, pumpkin cheesecake, and caramel sauce.

Bonefish Grill fall dishes

New seasonal dishes include swordfish & pumpkin ravioli with crispy onions and crumbled feta; pair it with an apple martini made with apples infused for three days in vodka, finished with honey. Decadent Pumpkin Lava Cake features cinnamon and nutmeg with a cream cheese molten center, served warm, topped with house-made whipped cream.

Denny's fall-inspired menu

National chain brings back the Pumpkin Pecan Pancake Breakfast featuring pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin & pecans, with pecan pie sauce; served with eggs, hash browns, and bacon or sausage. Double Chocolate Pancake Puppies are chunky balls served with cream cheese icing. The Pecan Panookie is a warm chocolate chip cookie filled with molten chocolate and vanilla ice cream and topped with pecan pie sauce.

Kate Weiser Halloween delights

Dallas chocolate shop has Halloween-themed delights, available at the Trinity Groves store, Central Market, Neiman Marcus, and online. Chocolate Pumpkin is made from dark chocolate and contains malt balls, cherries, toffee bits, chocolate-covered orange peels, and chewy salted caramel balls; you crack open to eat. Chocolate Skulls come in dark chocolate, filled with mini peanut butter cups, M&Ms, and candy corn; or white chocolate, filled with crushed Oreos. Butterfinger Collection looks like actual fingers. A five-pack includes Almond, Peanut Butter, Pistachio, Hazelnut and Pecan. (Available October 1.) Six-Piece Eyeball Collection features candy eyeballs in three colors: hazel has pumpkin pie ganache in a white chocolate shell; blue has peanut butter cookie gianduja in a dark chocolate shell; green has caramelized pink lady apple ganache in a dark chocolate shell. Pumpkin Pie Candy Bar features caramelized pumpkin pie ganache with cinnamon marshmallow and pecan gingersnap streusel in a dark chocolate shell.

McCormick Day of the Dead craft kits

Spice company will release a limited number of free Mexican Hot Chocolate Craft Kits on McCormick.com/DayoftheDead starting September 28 at 11 pm. The kits contain ingredients to make Mexican Hot Chocolate, including Mexican chocolate discs, McCormick Ground Cinnamon, Chipotle Chili Pepper, and Vanilla Extract; a wooden molinillo to whisk the hot chocolate; and a clay mug that can be decorated with colorful heritage-inspired designs using included paint markers. A pack of just-released Peeps Marshmallow Skulls can be used to make a sugar skull stirrer.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Fall specials

Menu items available for dine-in or to-go include White Bean Pork Chili with poblano peppers, hatch green chiles, garlic, and pork chop; Butternut Squash puree with bacon and maple syrup; and pumpkin cheesecake with pecan ginger snap crust, vanilla cream, and salted caramel drizzle.

Sprinkles Pumpkin Spice Latte cupcake

Cupcake chain has a spice cake filled with marshmallow and topped with Cuban coffee frosting. Available through October 3.

Sprinkles Pumpkin cupcake

Cupcake chain's favorite seasonal flavor combines spice cake with cinnamon cream cheese frosting. Available through November 28.

Open Mkt Caramel Pumpkin Cheesecake Latte

This isn’t your typical pumpkin latte. It features pumpkin spice, cheesecake syrup, whipped cream, graham cracker, and of course coffee. Open Mkt. Grab 'n Go is in the lobby of the Sheraton Dallas hotel, featuring salads, pizza, baked goods, coffee, wine and beer, and other drinks.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar seasonal cocktails

Restaurant at Legacy West in Plano is taking the long view with seasonal cocktails that run through 2021, including the Huladays Cocktail with rum, cranberry ginger syrup, lemon juice, and prosecco; Coconut Eggnog Martini with bourbon, coconut rum, coconut milk eggnog, and nutmeg; Figgy Five Spice with rye whiskey, five-spice fig syrup, Meyer lemon juice, and Chinese five spice powder; and Peppermint Bark Martini with vodka, white chocolate liqueur, and cream; the edge of the martini glass is rolled in melted chocolate ganache and crushed peppermint candy.