Texas Republic brings big-screen nightlife verve to SMU Dallas area

Dallas is about to get a grand new bar with a nod to the Lone Star State: Texas Republic, a lively bar concept that first debuted in Fort Worth, is opening a location in the middle of coed country, at 5609 SMU Blvd.

They'll take over the 6,400 square-foot combined interior and outside patio space on the ground level of the Shelby Residences building, previously occupied by Twisted Root which closed in 2020.

Described in a release as a modern Texas-inspired neighborhood bar with a stimulating nightlife vibe, Texas Republic is from One Entertainment Group, the hospitality outfit from partners Sam Sameni and Shaul Sultan, which includes Landmark Bar & Kitchen, Theory Nightclub, Playground Bar, Texas Republic, The Yard, Cuties Pizza, and their highly successful fried chicken sandwich venture, Hot Chicks Chicken.

The bar will open on Thursday September 30, but will host a sneak peek this weekend, on Friday September 24 and Saturday September 25, from 9 pm-2 am.

Texas Republic's assets include cocktails that are exciting but casual; ice cold beer; and a fun atmosphere in a relaxed setting.

Texas Republic will spotlight a 136-foot Megatron LED screen — one of the largest LED screens in Dallas to watch sports events — featuring state-of-the-art picture and sound for an immersive sports experience, alongside a large full-size bar in the center of the venue, featuring customized spinner wheels located at each table throughout the venue with 16 unique shot choices, tableside beer kegs, and fun shareable cocktails.

It's part of the larger-than-life theme they're going for, Sameni says in a statement.

"Everything is bigger in Texas, and that is our motto here — from our giant Megatron, to our 35-ounce Candy Carafe Cocktails, to our Trash Can Hot Chicken Nachos, to the acts that will be performing on stage," Sameni says. "TXR has had immense success in the Fort Worth market because it is a perfect hybrid concept meshing our casual and comfortable neighborhood bar feel with our late night nightlife experience."

The Dallas Texas Republic will also engage in a joint venture with Hot Chicks Chicken, which is opening a location next door.

Hot Chicks Chicken is their fast-casual concept featuring Nashville hot chicken with heat levels, with crinkle cut fries and sauces made in house. All available menu options will be available to Texas Republic guests as these two concepts join forces.