Home » Restaurants + Bars
Vegan News

Dallas Cowboys add trendy plant-based snacks to new stadium menu

Dallas Cowboys add trendy plant-based snacks to new stadium menu

By
wrap sandwich
Wrap sandwich is one of the new plant-based menu items. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have rolled out their annual list of new foods for the 2021–2022 NFL Season at AT&T Stadium, this year with a big emphasis on plant-based foods.

According to a release, the new items make their debut on Monday, September 27 at the Cowboys' home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A big addition this season is a new set of plant-based offerings, featuring produce grown at WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College in Dallas.

Legends at AT&T Stadium and Paul Quinn College have partnered on "Plant-Based Touchdown," a campaign focusing on the health benefits of fresh produce to inspire African-American, Latino, Native American and all fans to incorporate more plants in their diet.

"Legends at AT&T Stadium has a long standing, heartfelt community connection with the WE Over Me Farm, where organic produce is grown on Paul Quinn’s former football field, a field I used to play on," says George Wasai, an alumnus of Paul Quinn College, a former Paul Quinn Tigers football player, and now the Director of Food & Beverage for Legends Hospitality. "We hope to positively impact the wellness and health of the entire North Texas community, and especially those most vulnerable to chronic diseases."

The release cites a 2020 CDC Diabetes Statistics Report that found a prevalence of diabetes among people of Hispanic, African American and Native American origin. According to the Journal of the American Heart Association, plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

The new plant-based items will be sold at two special Plant-Based/Vegetarian Carts located at sections U411 and U441. Legends at AT&T Stadium culinary staff will do the cooking while Paul Quinn College students hand out recipe cards.

The following selections will be served:

  • Awesome Plant-Based Burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and chipotle aioli.
  • Buffalo Chick’n Nachos with blue corn tortilla chips, jalapeño jack queso, and Sweet Earth plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, with pickled jalapeños.
  • Touchdown Tator Tots with jalapeño jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and Sweet Earth plant-based chicken tossed in cholula sauce.
  • Plant-Based Chicken Avocado Wrap with plant-based chicken, avocado, lettuce, and ranch, in a soft tortilla.
  • Plant-Based Chopped Chicken Salad with lettuce, cucumber, tomato, charred corn, plant-based chicken, and black beans.

In addition to the plant-based offerings, the stadium will also offer other new menu items that are not plant-based, to include:

  • Sumo Hot Dogs. They'll have new Sumo Dog Carts, featuring Nathan's hot dogs with Japanese and Asian-inspired toppings, in 6-inch and 12-inch hot dog sizes.
  • Jumbo Cowboys Cheesesteak. Their existing cheesesteak in a new jumbo portion.
  • Hot Honey Chipotle Chicken Wrap. Chicken tenders, Romaine, pepper jack cheese, hot honey chipotle ranch in a soft garlic flour tortilla.
  • Loaded Cheesesteak Fries. Steak fries, sirloin, onions, and jalapeño jack queso.
  • BBQ Bacon Burger. 10-ounce Angus patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried pickle fries, BBQ Sauce, on a brioche bun.
  • Honey Chipotle Chicken Sandwich. Chicken breast, guacamole, bacon, fried onion straws, on a brioche bun.
  • Pambazo. Mexican sandwich dunked in guajillo sauce, with refried beans, chorizo, potatoes, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, and sour cream
Read These Next
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles flies high into DFW as modern-day gymnastics superhero
The Produce Truck
Dallas seeks food purveyors who will do healthy meals for city events
Pickleball
Powerhouse group courts Texas for launch of Major League Pickleball