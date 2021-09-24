Dallas Cowboys add trendy plant-based snacks to new stadium menu

The Dallas Cowboys have rolled out their annual list of new foods for the 2021–2022 NFL Season at AT&T Stadium, this year with a big emphasis on plant-based foods.
According to a release, the new items make their debut on Monday, September 27 at the Cowboys' home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
A big addition this season is a new set of plant-based offerings, featuring produce grown at WE Over Me Farm at Paul Quinn College in Dallas.
Legends at AT&T Stadium and Paul Quinn College have partnered on "Plant-Based Touchdown," a campaign focusing on the health benefits of fresh produce to inspire African-American, Latino, Native American and all fans to incorporate more plants in their diet.
"Legends at AT&T Stadium has a long standing, heartfelt community connection with the WE Over Me Farm, where organic produce is grown on Paul Quinn’s former football field, a field I used to play on," says George Wasai, an alumnus of Paul Quinn College, a former Paul Quinn Tigers football player, and now the Director of Food & Beverage for Legends Hospitality. "We hope to positively impact the wellness and health of the entire North Texas community, and especially those most vulnerable to chronic diseases."
The release cites a 2020 CDC Diabetes Statistics Report that found a prevalence of diabetes among people of Hispanic, African American and Native American origin. According to the Journal of the American Heart Association, plant-based diets are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.
The new plant-based items will be sold at two special Plant-Based/Vegetarian Carts located at sections U411 and U441. Legends at AT&T Stadium culinary staff will do the cooking while Paul Quinn College students hand out recipe cards.
The following selections will be served:
- Awesome Plant-Based Burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and chipotle aioli.
- Buffalo Chick’n Nachos with blue corn tortilla chips, jalapeño jack queso, and Sweet Earth plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, with pickled jalapeños.
- Touchdown Tator Tots with jalapeño jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and Sweet Earth plant-based chicken tossed in cholula sauce.
- Plant-Based Chicken Avocado Wrap with plant-based chicken, avocado, lettuce, and ranch, in a soft tortilla.
- Plant-Based Chopped Chicken Salad with lettuce, cucumber, tomato, charred corn, plant-based chicken, and black beans.
In addition to the plant-based offerings, the stadium will also offer other new menu items that are not plant-based, to include:
- Sumo Hot Dogs. They'll have new Sumo Dog Carts, featuring Nathan's hot dogs with Japanese and Asian-inspired toppings, in 6-inch and 12-inch hot dog sizes.
- Jumbo Cowboys Cheesesteak. Their existing cheesesteak in a new jumbo portion.
- Hot Honey Chipotle Chicken Wrap. Chicken tenders, Romaine, pepper jack cheese, hot honey chipotle ranch in a soft garlic flour tortilla.
- Loaded Cheesesteak Fries. Steak fries, sirloin, onions, and jalapeño jack queso.
- BBQ Bacon Burger. 10-ounce Angus patty, pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried pickle fries, BBQ Sauce, on a brioche bun.
- Honey Chipotle Chicken Sandwich. Chicken breast, guacamole, bacon, fried onion straws, on a brioche bun.
- Pambazo. Mexican sandwich dunked in guajillo sauce, with refried beans, chorizo, potatoes, Oaxaca cheese, lettuce, and sour cream