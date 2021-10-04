These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

The week begins with a traveling bourbon pop-up that's making a stop in Dallas. Then, make plans for three wine pairing events: one with burgers, one with pizzas, and another with samples from more than a dozen restaurants. End the week with a new beer garden brunch event featuring live local music.

Tuesday, October 5

Legent Bourbon Omakase Experience

Kentucky-based Legent bourbon is hosting a one-night-only bourbon pop-up, featuring three bourbon cocktails crafted by Dallas mixologist Julia Momose, paired with three accompanying snacks. It takes place at 8:30 pm and is free — but seating is limited, and you must sign up in advance online for the chance to attend.

Pizza & Texas Wine Tasting at Gorji

Guests will receive three different skillet pizzas from the Belt Line Road Mediterranean restaurant, each paired with West Texas-based Reddy Vineyards wines. Pairings include marsanne, rosé, and a Tuscan-inspired red blend. Reservations are $79 per person, and dinner begins at 6 pm.

Wednesday, October 6

Celebrity Chef Demonstration at State Fair of Texas

Chef Noah Hester, star of E’s hit show The Bradshaw Brunch and son-in-law of NFL legend Terry Bradshaw, will lead a cooking demonstration at the State Fair of Texas. He's one of several chefs scheduled to showcase their culinary skills at the Cutco Celebrity Chef Kitchen throughout the fair. Watch as he prepares traditional Hawaiian-style poke starting at 11 am. The demonstration is free with State Fair admission.

Friday, October 8

Burgers & Burgundy

The Dallas Chapter of Design Industry Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) will host its signature culinary event presented by chef John Tesar. Set to take place outside in the Peach Plaza at Cathedral of Hope, the event will feature gourmet burgers from Tesar and nine other local and national chefs. Proteins will come from 44 Farms, and buns are to be provided by Empire Baking Co. There’ll also be wine pairings and cocktails. Tickets are $125 per person, and the event will run from 6-9 pm.

Saturday, October 9

Honky Tonk Beer Garden Brunch at Lochland’s

The East Dallas restaurant and bar will debut its Honky Tonk Beer Garden Brunch featuring local live music. The inaugural brunch will feature singer-songwriter Mike Randall. Guests can enjoy brunch dishes like smoked salmon pancakes and hash and eggs, plus house-made sangria, mimosas, and brunch punch. Music will begin at noon, but Lochland's opens early at 10 am.

Fourth Annual Plano Food & Wine Festival

Taking place at Legacy West, the all-day event will give guests tastes from 30 wineries and 15 Plano-area restaurants, including True Food Kitchen, The Dock, Prim & Proper, Mesero, and more. Tickets are $80 for both food and wine, or they may be purchased separately ($45 for wine tastings, $50 for food tastings). The event begins at noon, and food tastings will be available until 4 pm; wine tastings will flow until 7 pm.