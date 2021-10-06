This month’s meal prep is taken care of with unique deals and delicious meals, thanks to Addison Restaurant Month. For the entire month of October, discover what makes Addison the foodie capital of North Texas.

Rather than contain the excitement and specials to a single week and few restaurants, Addison Restaurant Month spans four weeks to give participating restaurants more time to showcase their menus and for diners to get the full experience.

You could even sample cuisines from a different restaurant every day. Want a free appetizer with your entree? How about a complimentary dessert or Red Hot Chicken Nuggets? Say no more. Addison restaurants are bringing some not-to-be-missed offers to the table during Restaurant Month.

Pace yourself, though — it's going to be a long, delicious month.

How to participate:

To spice up your Addison Restaurant Month experience, Visit Addison is giving away hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards from Addison restaurants every week. All you need is your smartphone and a big appetite to see how many Addison eateries you can knock off your list throughout October.

It couldn’t be easier: This month, use the Addison Food Pass to check in as you sit down and order. Then unwind, enjoy your fantastic meal, and wait for the weekly winners to be announced.

That's right — you're automatically entered into the weekly prize contest just by checking in and supporting your favorite local restaurants.

What’s on the menu?

Most restaurant weeks offer diners limited menus at a few upscale restaurants. However, in a move to make this year’s event all about you and your tastebuds, Addison is eliminating the need for a reservation in order to get the most out of the local flavor.

Whether your go-to fix is barbecue, healthy greens, or Japanese, there’s a restaurant waiting to satisfy your craving. If you’re ready to discover your favorite cuisine, there isn’t a better opportunity than during this one-of-a-kind restaurant month.

To find the full list of participating restaurants and sign up to join in the fun, visit https://visitaddison.com/tourism/discover-addison.