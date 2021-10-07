New juice spot makes this Addison center the healthiest destination ever

There's a new juice shop opening at Prestonwood Place in Addison that will make this already-healthy-leaning shopping center healthier than ever: It's Pressed, the cold-pressed juice and plant-based beverage brand, and it's opening at 5290 Belt Line Rd. #104 in the fall.

Pressed was founded as "Pressed Juicery" in Los Angeles in 2010. They've since simplified their name and expanded across California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. They have a big stake in Texas, with locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston, which is four out of five of the cities where CultureMap has a bureau, so obviously they have good taste.

They made their Dallas debut in Uptown, followed by stores in Fort Worth, Southlake, and at Preston Royal in Dallas.

The chain offers more than 40 varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, grab-and-go smoothies, and smoothie bowls. They also carry functional shots, plant-based milks, and their popular plant-based soft serve Freeze with gluten-free and vegan toppings.

"Dallas was the first market in Texas we opened in, and it’s been incredible to see how enthusiastically the community has embraced our products and plant-forward lifestyle,” said Pressed Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Peterson. “We gravitated to Prestonwood Place because of its proximity to strong surrounding neighborhoods with health-minded residents."

Prestonwood Place is adjacent to Village on the Parkway and Prestonwood Town Center at the intersection of Belt Line Road and Montfort Drive. They already have a Flower Child, the super-healthy restaurant concept from Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as a Club Pilates and Orangetheory Fitness.

In addition to Pressed, the center is welcoming a new location of Massage Heights, the San Antonio-based massage center chain. Massage is also good for you. And Jacqueline Fitch, senior VP at Northwood Retail, says that more tenants are on the way.

"In addition to Pressed and Massage Heights, we look forward to further enhancing the shopping, wellness and dining selections within the next six months," Fitch says.

Not to worry, it's not all diet and exercise: Coming soon will be a location of The Biscuit Bar, as well as the second Dallas-area location of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, as well as a location of La La Land, the socially conscious coffee shop and café.