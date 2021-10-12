Pizza chain known for fluffy crust opens first Texas location in McKinney

There's a new pizza coming to town, and it hails from the Copper State: Called Barro's Pizza, it's a family-owned and -operated chain making its Texas debut, in the town of McKinney.

The restaurant will be located at at 2730 S. Central Expy., in the former Henderson Tap House space. According to a release, it's expected to open in early November.

The chain currently has 46 locations in Arizona; this will be their first outside of the state since Angelo Barro opened the first Barro's Pizza location in Mesa, Arizona in 1980.

Barro's pizza recipe is from Grandma Angelina Barro who came from Italy in the 1930s.

Barro's Pizza is said to have a fluffy crust, that's thick but with a light, flaky texture. That's a new one. They describe their pizza sauce as both savory and tangy yet sweet.

They also serve wings, salads, sub sandwiches, pastas, gluten-free pizza options, vegan items, and dessert.

The McKinney location will have 16 beers on draft, plus bottled beer and wine, and freshly brewed tea.

The release describes the decor as modern industrial. They'll have 20 TVs, a covered patio, a kids' area with toys and games, and a room for parties.

Eventually, they plan to extend the patio to include an outdoor play area for the kids with artificial grass and a small playground.

Owner Gina Barro says in a statement that they're excited about being a part of the McKinney community.

"My sons Matt and Chris, who will be running this restaurant, look forward to partnering with schools and sports organizations in the area and hosting parties of all kinds in both our dine-in area and private party room," Gina says. "We are looking forward to getting to know this community and sharing our family recipe with those in the McKinney area."