Healthy bowl chain from SoCal makes Texas debut in Uptown Dallas

There's a new healthy bowl in town: Called Everbowl, it's a quick-serve restaurant chain from California, and has made its Texas debut with a location in The Crescent building, at 200 Crescent Court, #60.

According to a release, the shop opened in September and represents the first of what the company hopes will be a big expansion across the Lone Star State.

Everbowl was established in 2016 by entrepreneurial whiz Jeff Fenster with a goal of making healthy superfoods accessible and affordable for everyone. There are currently more than 40 locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and now Texas.

Their menu consists of build-your-own superfood bowls featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majik, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao, and chewy acai as the base ingredients, along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy add-ins.

Options include oats, almonds, cacao nibs, chia seeds, coconut, dried mango, dried pineapple, flax seed, goji berries, hemp seeds, apples, banana, blueberry, grape, kiwi, strawberry, peanut butter, and almond butter.

Berries, fruits, nuts, and other toppings complement the bowls and allow customers to create their own or choose from staff-designated local favorites.

Sloan Capital will spearhead the Texas rollout, beginning with the Crescent Court location, followed by as many as four dozen other stores in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.

"We are excited to extend Everbowl's mission of delivering healthy eating options to everyone who wants to get moving and desires filling, delicious fuel for movement," Fenster says in a statement. "Situating the initial franchise in an area with a dynamic community of growing families and active business professionals where multiple generations socialize and tourists gather makes healthy eating decisions easier for everyone."

As part of the Texas expansion, Everbowl will be extending the brand footprint with a food truck — the first in the company's history — and is slated to roll in Houston by October.