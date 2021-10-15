Dallas is getting 2 rare slices of pizza from NY and California

Dallas is in line to receive two rare slices of pizza, both arriving with semi-exclusive status.

One's a new offering available in only three cities and Dallas is one. The other is a pop-up featuring pizza from New York, which requires you to jump through a few hoops to get it. How badly do you want pizza? This is your chance to find out.

Here's the pizza 411:

Apizza

This is a new offering from Maggiano's Little Italy, the Italian restaurant concept from Dallas-based Brinker International, and it's available only in Dallas, plus two cities in Virginia (Tysons and Springfield, if you must know).

Apizza is a San Francisco-based concept founded in 2019 which does a fast-food take on pizza. ("Apizza" is also a thin-crust style that originated in New Haven, Connecticut.)

The founders created it because they were trying to figure out a way to give people something good and well-made but also affordable.

Now they've partnered with Maggiano's on a new offering for Maggiano's: 10-inch pizzas, made with organic sprouted wheat, organic tomato sauce, and premium ingredients.

The pizzas start at $5 and come in seven flavors:

Margherita

Pepperoni

BBQ Chicken - very similar to CPK's,with chicken, red onion, & BBQ sauce

Italian Sausage - with mozzarella and red peppers

Forestière - mushroom, roasted potato (yummy!!), caramelized onion, mascarpone cream

Meat Lover - Provolone, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms

Cacio E Pepe - super cool with spaghetti, yes spaghetti, plus garlic cream sauce and black pepper

It's available on Maggianos.com/apizza, DoorDash, and carryout for lunch and dinner.

You can also have it dine-in at Maggiano's during lunch Monday-Friday, 11 am–3 pm, at Maggiano' two Dallas locations, at Northpark and Willow Bend.

Prince Street Pizza

A pizza that's famous in New York is popping up in Dallas, although it's available for a limited time and only if you're willing to join this so-called exclusive dining club.

Called Off The Menu Club, it's an app/subscription deal where you pay $20 a month which gets you one complimentary menu item per day from a list of restaurants that have partnered with OTM.

They're hosting a 10-day Prince Street Pizza pop-up from October 21-31, and are serving the pizza at Deep Ellum Distillery at 2880 Clover St. in Dallas.

Off The Menu was founded in Los Angeles and also services California's Orange County. They did a similar Prince Street Pizza pop-up in L.A. back in 2019.

CEO Lawrence Longo says in a statement that he has a lot of friends from Dallas — orly, like who — and elsewhere who won't visit New York City without stopping by Prince Street Pizza.

"We're delighted to bring Prince Street Pizza to our Dallas members," Longo says. "I have no doubt some of the biggest names in Dallas will be dropping by during our pop-up. It’s going to be a really fun 10 days!"