Forget spooky — October is now mouthwatering thanks to Addison Restaurant Month, which offers diners the chance to discover what makes Addison one of Texas' top foodie destinations.

From free appetizers to complimentary desserts, Addison restaurants are bringing some not-to-be-missed offers to the table throughout the month of October.

To spice up your Addison Restaurant Month experience, hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards from Addison restaurants are being given away each week. All you need is your smartphone and a big appetite to see how many Addison eateries you can knock off your list before November 1.

Use the Addison Food Pass to check in as you sit down and order your meal. Then unwind, enjoy a fantastic meal, and wait for the weekly winners to be announced.

Yep, that's it: Once you check in at the restaurant, you're automatically entered into the weekly prize contest, just for supporting your favorite local restaurants.

Most restaurant weeks offer diners limited menus at a few upscale restaurants. However, in a move to make this year’s event all about you and your tastebuds, there are no fixed courses — only special deals and fun prizes.

Whether your go-to fix is barbecue, healthy greens, or Korean, there’s a restaurant waiting to satisfy your craving. Find the full list of participating restaurants and sign up to join in on the fun at visitaddison.com/restaurantmonth.