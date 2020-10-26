Best Dallas restaurants for Thanksgiving 2020 dining-in or to-go

With the coronavirus, it's hard to know how the holidays will go in 2020. Will people still gather or will celebrations be more subdued? This year the holiday falls on November 26; it's not too soon to start thinking about it.

Whatever you decide, restaurants are at the ready, hosting dinner on-site or offering meals to go.

Here's our list of restaurants doing Thanksgiving spreads, which we'll continue to add to until the blessed day arrives:

Al Biernat's

Both Oak Lawn and Al Biernat's North locations will offer 12- to 14-pound turkey with gravy or spiral-sliced 7- to 8-pound ham for $99. Family-style sides include dinner rolls, garlic smashed potatoes, mushroom or lobster risotto, deviled eggs, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, and Brussels sprouts with bacon. Order by November 23 at 6 pm, pickup November 25. Oak Lawn 214-209-2201, North Dallas 972-239-3400.

Asian Mint

Special Thai-inspired Thanksgiving menu includes cranberry crispy chicken with broccoli and Jasmine rice, $15.95; golden squash stir fry chicken and egg, $14.95; green bean chicken basil, $14.95; and gluten-/dairy-free Thai pumpkin custard, $8. Available for dine-in and to-go through November 25 at all four locations at Oak Lawn, Forest Lane, Inwood Village, and Richardson.

Avanti

To-go options include 10- to 11-pound turkey for $125, plus green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cranberry-orange sauce, gravy, soup, and pumpkin pie, $9-$22. Order by November 23, pickup November 25 3-8 pm. 214-871-4955.

Big Al's Smokehouse BBQ

Thanksgiving Take Home Meal includes smoked turkey with cornbread dressing, smashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls. $125, serves 10. Substitute Cajun fried turkey, spiral ham, or pork loin for $140. Smaller option serves 4-6 for $99. A la carte smoked turkey, Cajun fried turkey, smoked spiral ham, and pork loin, $52-$65. Pick up by November 25 at 2 pm. Order online or call 214-350-2649.

The Biscuit Bar

Biscuit spot at Boardwalk at Granite Park is serving Holiday Style Tater Tots with sweet potato tots, brown sugar, and pecan streusel, topped with toasted marshmallow for $6.

Blue Mesa Grill

Special brunch features turkey with cranberry-jalapeno relish, red chile glazed ham, salmon with fruit salsa, omelets, huevos rancheros, migas, Belgian waffles, tacos with ground beef-chorizo, chicken verde, or mushroom rajas, fruit and Caesar salad, pies, banana pudding, coffee, mimosas. Plexi partitions have been installed; omelets and other signature items are served instead of buffet following COVID protocols. 10 am-4 pm. $28, or $7 for children 6-11. Thanksgiving To-Go with turkey breast, gravy, southwest stuffing, cranberry-jalapeno relish, cheese enchiladas, sweet potato mash, redskin mashed potatoes, green beans, chipotle-glazed carrots with chile pecans, salad, rolls and, pies. $120, serves 6. Order by November 22. Pick up November 24-25. Plano 214-387-4407, Addison 972-934-0165.

Bonchon

The Colony restaurant has a double-fried chicken family meal includes 12 wings, 6 drums, choice of two sides from coleslaw, pickled radish, regular fries, and choice of fried or white rice. $34. November 16-26. Order online or in the restaurant. 214-618-1585.

Buca di Beppo

Italian restaurant will open at 11 am at all three locations — Park Lane, Frisco, and Southlake — for dining-in with Thanksgiving spread featuring sliced white-meat turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Or get your dinner to-go by ordering online, with pickup available from November 16-26. Small serves three and is $69; large serves six and is $138. Italian classics are also available.

Capital Grille

Uptown restaurant is offering "Thanksgiving sides at home," with brioche stuffing, gravy, French green beans with Marcona almonds, cranberry-pear chutney, mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes, and rolls. Serves 4-6. $125. Order online. Pickup November 24-25.

City Works

Frisco restaurant is offering choice of prime rib with horseradish cream and au jus ($40) or turkey ($30) with mashed potatoes and gravy, grilled asparagus, corn casserole, Brussels sprouts with bacon lardons, and stuffing. Kids' turkey dinner is $15 for under 10. Desserts include bourbon pecan pie, brownie sundae, and apple crisp. Other menus items include queso dip, smoked wings, kung pao cauliflower, burger, and fried chicken sandwich, available a la carte. 12-8 pm. Make reservations online or call 469-850-1850.

Cru Wine Bar

Dine in with 3-course meal or new to-go packages with butternut squash bisque, Caesar salad, turkey breast, and pumpkin cheesecake or Gala apple & pecan bread pudding. $80 for two or $150 for four. Order by November 24 at 8 pm; pick up November 25 from 4-8 pm.

Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse

Dine-in turkey dinner includes Vermont free-range organic turkey, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, onions, peas, butternut squash, glazed carrots, green beans, challah bread herb stuffing, gravy, and cranberry apple chutney. 11 am-8 pm. Reservations recommended. $65, or $23 for 12 and under. Or get it to-go for $55 per person; order by November 24, pickup November 25-26. Call 469-772-4810 or email ben@davios.com.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Uptown Dallas and Plano/Legacy steakhouses are open on the holiday with a three-course meal featuring choice of butternut squash soup or harvest salad, turkey breast, mashed sweet potatoes and château potatoes, green beans, pan gravy, cranberry relish, and choice of pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie for dessert. $49. Hours are 11 am-10 pm. Dallas 972-490-9000, Plano 972-312-9115.

Del Frisco's Grille

Uptown Dallas and Plano locations will be open from 11 am-7 pm with a three-course meal featuring butternut squash bisque, turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, green beans, apple-sage stuffing, and pumpkin cheesecake for $39, or $15 for 10 and under. Family Meal Packs To-Go are available for 2-4 ($98) or 4-6 ($195) with butternut squash bisque, salad, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, brown gravy, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin cheesecake. Make reservation online or call 972-807-6152 for Dallas or 469-661-8012 for Plano.

Dickey's

Ready-to-eat Holiday Big Yellow Box comes with sliced turkey breast, cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, and a dozen rolls. Feeds 8-12 people. Heat-and-eat options include the Complete Feast with choice of smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey, or spiral ham, cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, and rolls. Order online.

Eatzi's Market & Bakery

Thanksgiving meal packages include Rosewood Ranch smoked Wagyu prime rib roast (serves 6-8, $250), turkey breast (serves 3-4, $26-$27), glazed hham (serves 3-4, $29), or smoked turkey leg (serves 2, $15). Sides, stuffings, and sauces ($10-$20) include Brussels sprouts, smashed sweet potatoes, and cauliflower Gruyere gratin. Desserts include pumpkin pie and cranberry white chocolate cheesecake. Order ahead online; closed Thanksgiving Day.

Eddie V's

Four-course family-style Thanksgiving bundles for takeout feature choice of turkey or beef tenderloin with butternut squash, brioche sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. $125, serves 2; $225 serve 4-6. Order for pickup on November 24-25 at EddieV.com.

Fearing's Restaurant

Three-course menu includes butternut squash soup with pheasant confit, tangerine-glazed turkey, and chocolate chunk pecan pie. Lunch will be served from 10:30 am-3 pm, dinner, 5-8 pm. $125, or $35 for 12 and under. A vegetarian menu is $85. Thanksgiving To-Go Menu features whole turkey in autumn herb butter, roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta, sweet potato soufflé, and dessert pies. $350, serves 10.

Fireside Pies

Holiday menu includes turkey breast or pork shoulder (or both), blue corn-chorizo stuffing, whipped sweet potatoes, piselli salad with bacon and fontina, elotes, cranberry mojo, garlic parmesan bread, apple-cream cheese flatbread pie, or pumpkin-pecan pie. $195, serves 4-6. Order by November 20 at 5 pm. Pick up November 24-25. Email jbozarth@firesidepies.com or call one of the six locations: Abrams 972-885-2021, Fort Worth 817-769-3590, Grapevine 817-416-1285, Henderson 214-370-3916, Inwood 972-707-0591, Plano 972-398-2700.

Gorji

Take-out meal comes in 3- or 4-course options with choices from pita with garlic and feta, Texas chili over avocado, baby greens or Caesar salad, turkey breast, pork chop, sea bass, shrimp, beef tenderloin, 3-cheese spinach lasagna, flourless chocolate cake. $79 for 3, $92 for 4 courses. 12-7 pm. For orders, email gorji@chefgorji.com or call 972-503-7080.

Georgie by Curtis Stone

Three-course meal for dining-in includes choice of turkey, vegan, or pescatarian dinner, with cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, Brussels sprouts, and acorn squash. Starter options include sweet potato soup or chicory salad. Dessert options include pecan or pumpkin pie or vegan pickled persimmon with macadamia nuts. 11 am-3 pm. $90, or $50 for 12 and under. Reservations via OpenTable, or by calling 469-466-8263.

Holy Grail Pub

Dine-in with four-course dinner featuring corn chowder, root vegetable salad, and choice of fried turkey with mashed potatoes and almond green beans, or pepper-crusted beef tenderloin with drunken mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, and broccoli. 12-6:30 pm, reservations required. $40 or $12 for 12 and under. Add beer pairing for $15. Family-sized Thanksgiving meal to go features smoked turkey with green beans and jalapeno corn bread. $75, serves six. Order by November 22, pick up on November 25-26. 972-377-6633 or email mgr@holygrailpub.com.

Homewood Dallas

Thanksgiving dinner for 4-6 people is $300 and includes choice of smoked turkey breast with confit, fried leg, and thigh, or smoked Coppa ham. Sides include roasted brassicas, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, Parker House rolls, and green seeds & herbs, with apple cake or pecan pie for dessert. To reserve, email info@homewooddallas.com. Pick up on Wednesday November 25.

Hotel Crescent Court

Uptown Dallas hotel is offering Thanksgiving To Go serving 8-10 that includes Autumn Pear Salad, Housemade Cranberry Relish with Orange Essence, Garlic Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Herbed Brioche Stuffing, Assorted Breads/Rolls, Organic Diestel Whole Turkey, Pumpkin Pie, and Apple Pies. $275 plus a 10 percent service charge, no substitutions. Order online before November 23. Pickup times are pre-scheduled between 5-7 pm on Wednesday, November 25 and 8 am-2 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Jasper's at CityLine

Dinner to-go includes a turkey, mashed potatoes, cornbread, roasted veggies, apple cider gravy, stuffing, and pumpkin bread pudding. Options include a $70 package with a 5-pound turkey feeding 2-4, or $120 with an 8-pound turkey feeding 6-8. Order online; deadline is November 19 at 5 pm. Pick up Thanksgiving week using curbside to-go option.

José

Thanksgiving en Casa menu includes turkey with choice of spicy sausage stuffing, jalapeno corn casserole, poblano mac & cheese, Brussels sprouts en salsa macha, sweet potato puree with piloncillo, Mexican chocolate pie, or pumpkin & Mexican cinnamon pie. Seasonal cocktail kits include Cranberry French 75 and Rum Old Fashioned. Order online by November 20, pick-up on November 25, or call 214-891-5673.

Lawry's The Prime Rib Dallas

Two holiday meals are available for dine-in: a 5-ounce turkey plate with stuffing and mashed potatoes for $39, or a mixed plate with 3-ounce turkey and 3-ounce slice of prime rib with mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy for $45. 11 am-3 pm, 4-8 pm. 972-503-6688.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Uptown Dallas steakhouse will be open for dine-in and also offer turkey dinner to go. Meal includes turkey roulade, sage & cranberry stuffing, smoked gouda au gratin, bacon & onion mac & cheese, Brussels sprouts, winter salad (spiced walnuts, dried fruit, blue cheese crumbles and creamy balsamic dressing), cranberry relish, turkey gravy, egg & onion bread, and pumpkin cheesecake with sea salt caramel. $49, or pre-order package of $165, serves four. Dine-in can also order from regular dinner menu featuring steak & lobster Oscar for $59. ADuckhorn Vineyards wine package is available for dine-in or to-go featuring Goldeneye Pinot Noir, Duckhorn Napa Cabernet Sauvignon, Decoy Brut Cuvee, and a bonus bottle of sparkling wine, for $159.

Norma's Cafe

Thanksgiving meal to go packages include turkey breast, smoked turkey breast, glazed ham, or smoked whole turkey. Comes with dressing, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, and pumpkin pie. $100, feeds 8-10. Turkey, ham, and sides are also available a la carte. Whole pies are $15. Available at all Norma's Cafe locations: Oak Cliff, Dallas Parkway, Park Lane, Plano, and Frisco. Order by November 20. Pick up by November 24 at 12 noon. 972-820-5871 or order online.

Perry's Steakhouse

Uptown Dallas and Frisco locations are open on the holiday with a special menu featuring choice of butternut squash soup or Honeycrisp apple salad with dried cherries, walnuts, and maple syrup vinaigrette, plus smoked turkey breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean Almondine, sausage sage dressing, cranberry relish, and bread for $45. You can also take the meal to-go in a family-style version for $45 per person or $139 for four. 11 am-9 pm. Make reservations or order and pay online for curbside pickup at perryssteakhouse.com

Princi Italia

Special 3-course meal includes butternut squash bisque, Caesar salad, turkey breast plate, and chocolate pecan pie or brûléed pumpkin pie. Dine-in 12-9 pm. $50. Reservations required. For to-go orders, $80 for 2 or $150 for 4; must order by November 25 at 3 pm. Preston Royal 972-739-5959 or Plano 972-378-9463.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Holiday family pack for four includes turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, salad, and bread. Upgrade mashed potatoes to mac & cheese for $4. Family Packs will be prepared and packaged cold to heat up. $70. Order online by November 24. Pick up November 24 after 3 pm to November 26 at 11 am.

Seasons 52

Holiday dinnr with turkey, cranberry relish, mashed butternut squash, and pumpkin pie mini indulgence. Dinner box to-go includes Thanksgiving dinner, choice of salad, and six mini indulgence desserts. $150, serves 4-6. Pickup November 24-25. Order at Seasons52.com.

Sloane's Corner

Thanksgiving Dinner at Home includes turkey, beef tenderloin, sourdough & pear stuffing, potato puree, broccolini, cranberry sauce, kale & walnut salad, apple pie, brown gravy, Bordelaise. $120 for Two, $45 for additional person. Cocktail kits serving 6 are $50. Order by November 24, pickup November 25. Email angie@sloanescorner.com or call 214-484-1395.

Smokey John's Bar-B-Que and Home Cooking

Along with their usual holiday offerings, Brent and Juan Reaves have added the Dressing Stuffed Turkey Leg with gravy and cranberry sauce. A 2-Pack is $40, 4-pack is $80. Smoked turkeys are $60, honey-smoked ham is $65. Family meals come in two sizes: Small feeds six for $120 and includes turkey, dressing, gravy, two sides, cranberry sauce, six rolls, and one pie; Large feeds 12 for $150 and includes a dozen rolls. Order by November 20; pick up November 23-25. Order online or call 214-352-2752.

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

The brunch chain is offering Thanksgiving Meal Kits, available for pick-up at all Snooze locations through Thanksgiving weekend. Choose from two options: Thanksgiving Egg Casserole Kit ($55) and Pumpkin Brioche French Toast Bake Kit ($50). Both kits come with a main dish, plus Fresh Fruit Salad; Mixed Greens Salad with tomatoes, parmesan, spiced pepitas, and a Dijon citronette; and a pack of Snooze Tenderbelly Bacon. A la carte dishes are also available. Call in orders between November 16 and 27, for pickup by November 28. All orders must be placed by close of the previous business day before for next-day pickup after 12 pm, Tuesday-Saturday only. Snooze will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for both in-house dining and pickups.

Table 13 Addison

Holiday 3-course turker dinner includes choice of lobster bisque, seasonal salad, Caesar, Table 13 House Salad, turkey breast, cornbread dressing, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans Amandine, gravy, cranberry sauce, and desserts. $40. 11 am-8 pm. Reservations required at Table13Addison.com or 972-789-9558.

TJ's Seafood Market

Special Thanksgiving menu includes holiday platters, ready-to-eat seafood, caviar, beef tenderloin, gumbo, and more. Available at Preston Royal and Oak Lawn locations. Order by November 23, pickup November 24-25 after 12 pm. Order online at holidays.tjsseafood.com.

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

Dine-in 11 am-10:30 pm with a churrasco feast that includes bacon-wrapped turkey breast, Thanksgiving salad, side, and dessert for $47. To-go package is $25 per person and includes empanadas and cheese bread, beef tenderloin and turkey breast wrapped with bacon, green bean salad or 12 Cuts salad, roasted vegetables (sweet potato, Brussel sprouts, and butternut squash), mashed potatoes, and choice of southern Brazilian sweet potato dessert, flan, tres leches cake, or chocolate cake. Order online by November 25 at 5 pm.

Two Sisters Catering

Thanksgiving Feast catering box includes turkey breast with pan gravy and cranberry fig chutney, or braised beef short ribs with burgundy sauce. Plus pomegranate, pear, pecan and brie salad; roasted garlic mashed potatoes; roasted rosemary butternut squash; creamed spinach; French bread stuffing; broccoli cheddar casserole; wheat rolls; and choice of cranberry apple pie or chocolate pecan pie. Turkey is $325, short ribs is $395. Order by November 20 at 3 pm. Pick up November 25 from 11 am-3 pm at Two Sisters Catering, or delivered for an additional $35 after 10 am. 214-821-4343.

Uchi

Multi-course Japanese Thanksgiving Omakase features Uchi's interpretation of traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Menu includes beet salad herb labneh, tom kha soup with pickled broccolini and crispy maitake, tuna crudo, turkey katsu with tonkatsu gravy brined turkey breast, yakitori gailan, bok choy, crispy Japanese sweet potato, yakitori butternut squash, black garlic milk bread, and goat cheese mousse apple with tamarind tuile for dessert. Available in restaurant only on November 23, 4-9:30 pm. $150 for two, plus tax and tip.

Union Bear Brewing Co.

Thanksgiving Take Away packages include sides that serve 8-10: steakhouse Caesar, apple & pear salad, creamy corn with bacon & red pepper, 3-cheese mac & cheese, garlic redskin smashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, Old Grand-Dad pecan pie. $25-$50. Also curbside cocktail kits. Order by November 22, pick-up November 25 2-6 pm. Email info@unionbear.com.

Vestals Catering

Home for the Holidays Re-Heat Ready Menu includes turkey breast with shallot gravy, bourbon maple boneless ham, dinner rolls with whipped maple butter, kale salad with Brussels sprouts and butternut squash, orange-cinnamon cranberry compote, fennel thyme cornbread dressing, sweet potato purée, haricot verts with roasted cauliflower, a dozen itty bitty ginger molasses cookies, and spiced cider. Serves 4-6 people, $200-$235. Available through November 30, but deadline for Thanksgiving is November 24 at 12 noon. Meals will be delivered November 25, complimentary in Dallas and $25 outside Dallas. Order online, or email catering@vestalscatering.com, or call 972-803-3806.

Victor Hugo's

Family package includes turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, glazed carrots, and stuffing. $50 for two, $90 for four. Order by November 23 at 6 pm, pickup November 25 5-8 pm. 214-238-6797.