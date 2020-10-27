Home » Restaurants + Bars
Dallas-based Nashville hot chicken restaurant heats up Highland Park

Lucky's chicken
That chicken looks spicy hot. Photo courtesy of Lucky's

Goodness gracious, Nashville hot chicken is moving into the Park Cities: Lucky's Hot Chicken, the Nashville hot chicken entry from Vandelay Hospitality Group (East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House Restaurant & Raw Bar, Drake’s Hollywood) will go into the space at 6309 Hillcrest Ave., the former Digg's Taco Shop at the corner of McFarlin Boulevard — serving the communities of SMU and Highland Park.

A release says it'll open in late 2020.

The first Lucky's opened in late September 2020 at 4505 Gaston Ave., the iconic, mid-century building where Brinker International founder Norman Brinker opened his first concept, Brink's Restaurant.

The new location will duplicate the retro theme of the East Dallas location with diner-style elements like red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a 60s-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures.

Decor will include vintage blues posters from Nashville antique shops, hand-painted murals, and old-school neon signage.

The Highland Park location will offer two new elements: a walk-up window for curbside pick-up and boozy frozen cocktails.

The menu is simple, consisting of chicken tenders and wings, in 5 levels of spice, and a fried chicken tenders sandwich on a house-baked butter bun with slaw, cheese, comeback sauce, and pickles.

Sides include Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, and buttered & spiced Collard Greens. Guests also enjoy beer-on-tap and soft serve ice cream.

