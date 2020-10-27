Dallas-based Nashville hot chicken restaurant heats up Highland Park

Goodness gracious, Nashville hot chicken is moving into the Park Cities: Lucky's Hot Chicken, the Nashville hot chicken entry from Vandelay Hospitality Group (East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House Restaurant & Raw Bar, Drake’s Hollywood) will go into the space at 6309 Hillcrest Ave., the former Digg's Taco Shop at the corner of McFarlin Boulevard — serving the communities of SMU and Highland Park.

A release says it'll open in late 2020.

The first Lucky's opened in late September 2020 at 4505 Gaston Ave., the iconic, mid-century building where Brinker International founder Norman Brinker opened his first concept, Brink's Restaurant.

The new location will duplicate the retro theme of the East Dallas location with diner-style elements like red & white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, a 60s-era aluminum-banded countertop, and vintage opal glass pendant fixtures.

Decor will include vintage blues posters from Nashville antique shops, hand-painted murals, and old-school neon signage.

The Highland Park location will offer two new elements: a walk-up window for curbside pick-up and boozy frozen cocktails.

The menu is simple, consisting of chicken tenders and wings, in 5 levels of spice, and a fried chicken tenders sandwich on a house-baked butter bun with slaw, cheese, comeback sauce, and pickles.

Sides include Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, and buttered & spiced Collard Greens. Guests also enjoy beer-on-tap and soft serve ice cream.