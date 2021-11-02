Omni Dallas Hotel in downtown adds 2 restaurants with hottest cuisines

The Omni Dallas Hotel in downtown Dallas has two new restaurants which embrace the two most popular post-pandemic cuisines, chicken and pizza.

According to a release, the chicken is coming soon: November 4. Pizza will come later in November, exact date to be determined. Both will be overseen by Executive Sous Chef Erik Carlson.

Let's get to it:

Hops & Hens serves chicken tenders and sandwiches made with a unique brine that includes hops and brewer spices. They'll also have 15+ local brews on tap.

The menu consists of Crispy Tenders with dip choices such as honey mustard, herb ranch, and red hot.

Chicken Sandwiches include:

Crispy Chicken Tender sandwich

The Texan with BBQ Sauce, bacon, crispy onions

Chicken Ranch with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle herb ranch

TX Hot, tossed in TX hot, kale slaw, H&H sauce and pickles

Salads including a Caesar or Cobb can be made with grilled or fried chicken.

Sides include Tots; loaded Tots with beer cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, red hot sauce, and herb ranch; mac & cheese; and kale slaw.

Hops & Hens will have the fun environment component with lawn games such as Jenga, Connect Four, and Washers.

Pegasus Pizza will be a Neapolitan-style pizza spot, named for the iconic Pegasus perched on the Omni Dallas' front lawn. Ingredients will include organic tomatoes and "craft" meats, with the pizzas hearth-baked at high temperatures.

They'll do 12-inch pizzas including a Margherita, a Carne, BBQ Brisket, veggie with artichokes, olives, red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and truffle oil, Buffalo Chicken, and Herb Chicken with chicken and white sauce.

The bar at Pegasus Pizza will be wine-centric, with wine on tap, 10+ wines by the glass, and seasonally inspired sangrias.

Hops & Hens will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday. Pegasus Pizza will be open for dinner Tuesday-Saturday. They'll join currently open Bob’s Steak & Chop House, Café Herrera’s, Texas Spice, and The Owner’s Box.